Multiple growth triggers ahead for Aurobindo Pharma as outlook stays strong

The successful integration of the Lannett Company (acquired a year ago) during the quarter strengthened the company’s position in complex generics, controlled substances and government business. The company expects meaningful benefits from SG&A rationalisation, procurement synergies, manufacturing transfers and improved capacity utilisation. The acquisition helped the company launch its first product in the respiratory (inhalation) segment at the end of August. This is the generic equivalent of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment formulation Advair and can help the company tap into a market of upwards of $650 million. In September, the company also received final approval to manufacture and market the generic equivalent of the QVAR inhaler, used in treating asthma, which has a market size of about $300 million.