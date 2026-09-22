Multiple growth triggers ahead for Aurobindo Pharma as outlook stays strong

A favourable regulatory compliance record is also positive. The US FDA’s routine inspection at Lannett Company towards the end of August led to four observations. The company pointed out that the completion of the routine FDA inspection at Lannett, with only four observations that are procedural in nature, is a constructive development and an important step as Aurobindo continues to strengthen the facility and advance future regulatory filings and product opportunities in the US, it added.
Analysts led by Amey Chalke of JM Financial Research believe that respiratory and contract development and manufacturing organisation, or CDMO, would be the next leg of growth, with nine-ten respiratory opportunities, of which four key products are expected around March 2027, while the CDMO revenue target of $400 million over the next three-four years shall come from formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and peptides. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of ₹1,975.