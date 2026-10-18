Mutual funds strike positive tone on equities as valuations ease

ICICI Prudential MF’s “Equity Valuation Indicator” based on September end market data was also close to turning positive on equities. The indicator was at 99.9 level, which forms the border for two different levels — “neutral” and “invest in equities”.

The favourable stance of MFs on equities is also evident in the net equity exposure of balanced advantage funds (BAF). The equity allocation of most large schemes continues to tread up at the expense of debt securities. HDFC BAF had net equity exposure of over 73 per cent in September, while in the case of ICICI Prudential MF it moderated slightly to 67.2 per cent after hitting a multi-year high of 68.4 per cent in August 2026.