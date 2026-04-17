Om Power Transmission share lists at 6% premium; beats IPO GMP estimates

Om Power Transmission share price: Shares of Om Power Transmission, power transmission infrastructure EPC company, made a positive D-Street debut on the bourses on Friday, April 17, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), through which the company raised ₹150 crore from the markets. Om Power Transmisson shares kicked off their maiden trading session on the NSE at ₹186 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹11 or 6.3 per cent over its IPO issue price of ₹175 per share. Post-listing, the stock touched a high of ₹193, up nearly 4 per cent from issue price. On the BSE, the company’s shares started trading at ₹181.10 apiece, up ₹6 or 3.5 per cent.

Om Power Transmission IPO details The ₹150-crore IPO was a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 7.6 million equity shares aggregating to ₹132.56 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million shares worth ₹17.5 crore by promoters Kalpesh Dhanjibhai Patel, Kanubhai Patel, and Vasantkumar Narayanbhai Patel . The issue was open for public subscription from Thursday, April 9, 2026, to Monday, April 13, 2026. The listing outperformed grey market estimates. Ahead of the debut, the company’s unlisted shares were quoted at ₹177 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of 1.1 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Om Power Transmission IPO was priced in the band of ₹166 to ₹175 per share with a lot size of 85 shares. It received bids for 19.97 million shares against 6 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 3.33 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand, subscribing to their quota 7.06 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 3.65 times their reserved portion. Retail investors, however, showed relatively muted interest, subscribing to just 1.54 times of their allocation. The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹175 per share.