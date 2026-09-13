Opposite signals in NTPC, BHEL: Kotak Institutional Equities report

NTPC’s thermal tariff is about ₹4.80 per unit against solar plus storage at ₹5.4. Plain solar is at ₹2.30-3. The gap between solar plus storage is narrowing when compared to thermal tariff. If it gets closer, then fewer coal plants may get sanctioned. If there is no demand for coal plants, NTPC will invest less but still own a large capacity. Its earnings growth may slow. In the case of BHEL, fewer plants mean fewer orders. Around 75 per cent of the mcap of Bhel is dependent on coal plant orders. Bhel will be more at risk than NTPC to solar taking over the place of coal. Bhel gets nearly 75 per cent of its revenue and 60 per cent of profit from the power business, while the rest comes from industry segment (includes equipment sales and services to core sectors). On Bhel, the brokerage is associating 25 per cent of its value to non-coal plant equipment. The thermal equipment business gets ₹1.13 trillion in terms of mcap.