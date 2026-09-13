Opposite signals in NTPC, BHEL: Kotak Institutional Equities report

So how much coal equipment must Bhel sell to earn this market cap? Around, 1 Gw of orders bring in ₹7,500 crore in terms of revenues. Bhel's mcap is at ₹1.5 trillion. The total profit available to it from coal equipment, ever, is ₹50,000 crore to ₹1 trillion over many years. “The mcap of Bhel implies 150 Gw of life-time capacity execution at a 10 per cent PAT margin, with the ask increasing further to 200 Gw at a 7.5 per cent PAT margin. This calculation does not reflect any time value for revenues/profits, which can increase the ask further,” added the report.