Order inflow guidance, outlook to drive gains for Bharat Electronics

The H1FY27 operating profit margin stood at 26.6 per cent, below the FY27 guided margin of 28 per cent. This was on account of raw material costs rising to 54 per cent of sales in H1 from 48 per cent in the year-ago period. The management expects similar margins on nominated and competitive orders as its edge rests on product uniqueness and indigenisation. Analysts led by Harshit Patel of Equirus Securities believe that future margins may be capped as localisation benefits could be passed on to the Ministry of Defence through price resets, and large system integrator programmes such as QRSAM and Project Kusha (long-range SAM) carry lower margins, with 70 per cent of the order value to be shared with over 200 MSME partners. The brokerage is positive on the outlook and has upgraded the stock. It has a target price of ₹450.