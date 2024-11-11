Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying this healthcare stock

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying this healthcare stock

Recently, the stock has demonstrated a strong bullish gap, showcasing its ability to maintain a position above all major EMAs on the daily chart, which supports a positive outlook

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Osho Krishan Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NSE Scrip – Aster DM Healthcare 
View -   Bullish
  Last Close – 438.20
 
Aster DM Healthcare is on a promising long-term upward trajectory, consistently achieving higher highs and higher lows across various time frames. Recently, the stock has demonstrated a strong bullish gap, showcasing its ability to maintain a position above all major EMAs on the daily chart, which supports a positive outlook. 
 
Furthermore, the technical indicators are aligned favorably, suggesting that the uptrend is well-positioned to continue in the near future. This encouraging trend reflects the stock’s resilience and potential for further growth.
 
Hence, we recommend 'Buy' Aster DM Healthcare around 430-420 with a stop loss of 405 and a target of 460-465.  (Osho Krishan is a senior analyst - technical & derivatives at Angel One Ltd. View expressed are his own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ravi Nathani suggests buying dips in Nifty; Nifty Bank seen rangebound

Gold rate today: Analyst advises 'Sell on rally' for Gold post Fed rate cut

Here's how to trade Silver on November 08; Check resistance, support here

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on Syngene

Here's how to trade Nifty Pharma, FMCG and Energy indices on Nov 8; details

Topics :Stock callsMarket technicalsstocks technical analysisMarketsNifty indexStock PicksStocks to buy today

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story