Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying this healthcare stock

NSE Scrip – Aster DM Healthcare

View - Bullish

Last Close – 438.20

Aster DM Healthcare is on a promising long-term upward trajectory, consistently achieving higher highs and higher lows across various time frames. Recently, the stock has demonstrated a strong bullish gap, showcasing its ability to maintain a position above all major EMAs on the daily chart, which supports a positive outlook.

Furthermore, the technical indicators are aligned favorably, suggesting that the uptrend is well-positioned to continue in the near future. This encouraging trend reflects the stock’s resilience and potential for further growth.

Hence, we recommend 'Buy' Aster DM Healthcare around 430-420 with a stop loss of 405 and a target of 460-465. (Osho Krishan is a senior analyst - technical & derivatives at Angel One Ltd. View expressed are his own.)