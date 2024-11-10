Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi looks to expand scope of unpublished price-sensitive information

Sebi looks to expand scope of unpublished price-sensitive information

Additionally, key developments in corporate insolvency proceedings, such as initiation or approval of resolution plans by the tribunal, should be disclosed as potentially price-sensitive

SEBI
If a forensic audit is launched or concluded for issues like fund misappropriation or financial misstatements, it should be disclosed as price-sensitive | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To enhance transparency in market disclosures, Sebi is looking to broaden the scope of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) by including proposed fundraising activities, restructuring plans, and one-time bank settlements.

In its consultation paper, Sebi has proposed that only agreements, including shareholder, joint venture and family settlement, that affect the management and control of the firm and are known to the firm should be considered price-sensitive and included in the illustrative list of events under the definition of UPSI.

Additionally, key developments in corporate insolvency proceedings, such as initiation or approval of resolution plans by the tribunal, should be disclosed as potentially price-sensitive.

If a forensic audit is launched or concluded for issues like fund misappropriation or financial misstatements, it should be disclosed as price-sensitive.

The proposed changes to Sebi's definition of UPSI are aimed at increasing regulatory clarity and consistency.

In the constitution paper, Sebi suggested including fundraising proposed to be undertaken in the definition of UPSI.

More From This Section

FPIs withdraw around Rs 20,000 cr from equities in last 5 trading sessions

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most-valued firms erode Rs 1.55 trn; RIL top laggard

Premji Invest buys 1.6% stake in Wipro for Rs 4,757 crore via block deal

Trading holiday on Nov 20 for Maha polls; Tata AM launches innovation fund

Don't see a sustained crash in the large-cap stocks: Devina Mehra

Currently, the decision concerning fundraising proposed to be undertaken is not included in the definition at present.

The regulator has proposed the inclusion of restructuring plans, one-time bank settlements and other significant financial restructurings as UPSI.

Sebi has also proposed that actions by regulatory or judicial bodies against a company or its key personnel if involving significant enforcement, fines, penalties, or other sanctions, should be considered price-sensitive and classified as UPSI.

Among others, the regulator suggested that outcomes of major litigations or disputes that could affect a company's operations or finances, along with any major contracts or orders awarded to the company (or significant amendments or terminations) outside regular business activities, should be disclosed as UPSI due to their potential impact on financial performance.

Further, the granting, withdrawal, or suspension of essential licenses or approvals should be disclosed, as such events could significantly affect company operations.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought public comments on the proposals by November 30.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India equity clearing corporations need diverse ownership: Sebi official

Sebi member warns against 'race to the bottom' among MIIs at BS BFSI Summit

Sebi gives nod to Rubicon Research, Sai Life Sciences, others to float IPOs

Sebi proposes Rs 1 cr minimum investment, demat form for securitisation

Sebi plans relaxed norms, sunset clause for high-value listed debt firms

Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaSebi normsMarket trendsCorporate Transparency

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story