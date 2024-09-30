Shares of as many as 105 companies have hit the upper circuit on the NSE, and 369 on the BSE so far today, defying the stock market crash today. Benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, have fallen over 1 per cent during the intraday trading and continue to trade lower.



The 30-share Sensex fell 1.32 per cent to hit the intraday low of 84,439.36. The index started today’s session at 85,208.76 against its previous close of 85,571.85. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE Nifty50, which started the session at a lower note of 26,061.30 against its previous close of 26,178.95, fell 1.21 per cent to today’s low of 26,178.95.

Nonetheless, Reliance Power, PC Jeweller, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Maan Aluminium, Hubtown, Radhika Jeweltech, GTL Infrastructure, Essar Shipping, HNG Seng BeES, RattanIndia Power, Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation, Trigyn Technologies, Simplex Infrastructures, Aarvee Industries India, Panacea Biotec, McLeod Russel India, Brightcom Group, Kitex Garments, Zee Media Corporation, Cool Caps Industries, Ramky Infrastructure, Mahaveer Infoway, Space Dreams, Owais Industries, Sarth Telecom, Somatex, Sarveshwar Foods, Surana Solar, Techlabs International, Trejhara Solutions, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Infinium (India), Alphex Solar, Sadbhav Engineering, V-Marc India, Emkay Global Financial Services, Kriti Industries, Aksh Optifibre, Gayatri Projects, Manaksia Steels, Akanksha Finvest, GRP, RKEC Projects, Manaksia Coated Metals, Premier Infrastructures, Latteys Industries, Viaz Tyres, Dynamic Products, Maitreya Group, Suraj, Shigan Quantum Technologies, Slone Finvest, Future Consumer, Swaraj Engines, Cadsys India, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, A B Cotspin India, Ashima, Visa Steel, Megaflex Plastics, Destiny Logistics & Infra, Solar Industries, HRH Next Services, Flexituff Ventures International, TIL, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India, Ind-Swift, Timescan Logistics, Retail India, Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries, Vijaya Finance, Shree Ultraplus, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Lakshmi Precision Screws, Shree Ganesh Coating, MBECL, Vivo Bio Tech, Veekayem Fashion, Asian Hotels North, United Engineers, Siti Networks, Binani Industries, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure, Infomedia Press, Krishival Foods, Alps Industries, Pattech Fitwell Tube Components, Compuage Infocom, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Tamilnadu Telecommunications, Bohra Industries, Hybrid Financial Services, Gayatri Highways, Omkar Speciality Chemicals, Bharatiya Global Infomedia, Eurotex Industries and Exports, Modern Threads, BKM Industries, Tecil Chemical & Hydro Power, Quintegra Solutions, Future Enterprises DVR, Universal Agrofoods, and Setubandhan Infrastructure were among the stocks that hit their respective upper circuits on the NSE today.

Among the notable stocks, Reliance Power shares soared as much as 5 per cent, logging an intraday high of Rs 48.55 per share on the BSE on Monday. The upmove in Reliance Power share can be attributed to the company’s board’s decision to consider raising funds from domestic and/or global markets in a meeting on Thursday, October 3. READ MORE

Meanwhile, PC Jewellers’ shares were locked in a 5-per cent upper circuit at Rs 177.95, also its multi-year high on the BSE, ahead of a board meeting scheduled for today to consider a proposal to split the company's stocks. READ MORE

At around 1:36 PM on Monday, the Nifty50 was quoted trading around 25,863.45 levels, down 1.21 per cent from its previous close, dragged by Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Auto, which fell up to 4.04 per cent. On the other hand, JSW Steel, NTPC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, and Britannia were among the top gainers out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50.

Meanwhile, out of the 2,831 stocks traded on the NSE, 1,061 posted advances, while 1,688 recorded declines today. Nearly 82 stocks have remained unchanged so far.

As many as 146 stocks have climbed their 52-week highs today, while 67 fell to their 52-week lows. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors were among the most active stocks.