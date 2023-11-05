Healthcare to metals sectors: Finding the discount sweet spot in Nifty50

More than 50 per cent of the components in the National Stock Exchange Nifty50 Index are presently trading at a discount compared to their historical averages. This is the case even though the benchmark index is only 5 per cent below its all-time high.

The list of stocks trading at a discount primarily consists of companies in the automotive, banking, oil and gas, insurance, healthcare, and metal sectors.

Conversely, the technology, retail, and consumer sectors are predominantly trading at a premium.

An analysis by Motilal Oswal reveals that Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, and Divi’s Laboratories are trading at more than a 30 per cent premium compared to their 10-year average price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples.