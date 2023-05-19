Over one-third Nifty50 stocks look weak on charts. Time to be cautious?

That said, the performance of the stocks that comprise these frontline indices remains polarised. 20 stocks that comprise the Nifty50 index are looking weak as per their technical chart pattern. 16 of these stocks, which include Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Divi’s Laboratories, , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cipla, have breached their respective 200-day moving average (DMA).

The domestic benchmark indices – the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 – have tumbled close to 2 per cent in the past few sessions. Despite the weakness, the Nifty50 index has managed to hold on to the 18,000 mark, while the S&P BSE Sensex has managed to stay above the 61,000 level.