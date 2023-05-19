Over one-third Nifty50 stocks look weak on charts. Time to be cautious?

The domestic benchmark indices – the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 – have tumbled close to 2 per cent in the past few sessions. Despite the weakness, the Nifty50 index has managed to hold on to the 18,000 mark, while the S&P BSE Sensex has managed to stay above the 61,000 level.
That said, the performance of the stocks that comprise these frontline indices remains polarised. 20 stocks that comprise the Nifty50 index are looking weak as per their technical chart pattern. 16 of these stocks, which include Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Divi’s Laboratories, , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cipla, have breached their respective 200-day moving average (DMA).
For long-term investors, the simple 200-day moving average (DMA) provides a broad outlook of the market / stock trend. Investors and traders prefer stocks holding above their respective 200-DMA, as they tend to perform better in a trending market. Risk management, hence, becomes comparatively easier.
On the other hand, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), HCL Technologies and Grasim Industries appear weak as their relative strength indicator (RSI) is around 50 levels. The RSI, typically, oscillates between zero and 100. A stock/index is considered overbought when the RSI is 70 and above, and oversold when it is below 30.
The contribution from the IT sector to the markets recently has been nothing to write home about. Infosys, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have been range-bound with a negative bias. Shares of Adani group stocks, such as Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, too, remain volatile.
That said, the market, analysts believe, is likely to remain choppy in the near-term and bears may have an upper hand. The 6 per cent rally in the Nifty from the March lows, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, has been used as a profit booking opportunity by the DIIs and traders. This trend, he believes, is evident from the ‘sell on news’ in major stocks like State Bank of India (SBI) and ITC in spite of good March 2023 quarter (Q4-FY23) results.
“The Nifty is finding it difficult to break the 18,100-18,400 range despite favourable global cues and good Q4-FY23 results. The US 10-year bond yield has risen to 3.64 and the rupee has weakened to 82.65 to the dollar. This currency movement is not supportive for the equity market. The FII buying is getting neutralised by DII selling. The 'sell on rally' strategy of the bears has worked well this week. The near-term outlook remains cloudy,” Vijayakumar said.
That said, Nifty has till now found some support from select fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks such as ITC, Britannia Industries and Nestle India in the past few weeks. These counters have formed ‘higher high and higher lows’ as per their technical chart pattern and are still in a bullish mode from a medium-to-long term perspective.
Among banking majors, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) appear on track to hit new all-time high in the weeks ahead, charts suggest.
Technical analysts suggest that the markets could find some support at lower levels and the current weakness will eventually get bought into.
“If the global markets support, we may see this decline getting bought into, and this time there may be a genuine attempt to retest the higher levels of 18,240 – 18,300 on the Nifty. On the flipside, 18,100 followed by 18,050 can be considered as a strong support zone for the index,” said Sameet Chavan, head of research, technical and derivatives at Angel One.
