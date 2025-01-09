P N Gadgil Jewellers slip 3% after posting Q3 biz update; Check details

P N Gadgil Jewellers shares lost 2.6 per cent in Thursday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low of Rs 655 per share. The stock declined after the company posted its Q3 business update.

Around 10:21 AM, P N Gadgil share price was down 2.65 per cent at Rs 655 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.21 per cent at 77,986.6. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 8,888.90 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 843.8 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 611.4 per share.

In its Q3 update, the company said its retail segment saw a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth of around 42 per cent compared to Q3 FY24. Its franchise segment experienced a Y-o-Y revenue increase of around 87 per cent, while the e‐commerce segment grew by around 98 per cent compared to Q3 FY24.

Its diamond category achieved a stellar revenue growth of around 40 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis compared to Q3 FY24.

In line with the plan to open 12 new stores, the company has launched 9 new stores over 9 consecutive days during Navratri in October 2024. Moreover, it is planning 3 more stores in the upcoming quarter, further enhancing our store presence.

P. N. Gadgil is a jewellery retailer in India offering gold, diamond, and silver jewellery, catering to a wide range of customers. The company has a nationwide presence, with showrooms in various cities and a strong customer base, especially during festive seasons like Diwali and Akshay Tritiya. Known for its customer-centric approach, the company provides personalized services, including custom jewelry designs, repairs, and cleaning.

