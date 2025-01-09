Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Rupee falls 1 paisa to record low of 85.92 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 1 paisa to record low of 85.92 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the relentless outflow of foreign funds amid soaring US bond yields boosted the American currency, while subdued domestic equity markets pushed the rupee down further

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Rs 3,362.18 crore in the capital markets on a net basis on Wednesday. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The rupee slipped 1 paisa to its record low of 85.92 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, the third straight session of downfall, weighed down by a stronger American currency and higher crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the relentless outflow of foreign funds amid soaring US bond yields boosted the American currency, while subdued domestic equity markets pushed the rupee down further.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at its historic low level of 85.94 and inched up to 85.92 against the greenback in initial deals, trading with a loss of 1 paisa from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee plunged 17 paise to settle at its all-time low closing level of 85.91 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent lower but stayed elevated at 108.80.

The 10-year US bond yields also remained elevated at 4.66 per cent amid expectations of delayed interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve on better growth prospects of the world's largest economy.

Also Read

Rupee hedging costs in Indian assets highest since 2022 on bearish bets

Softening base metal prices cushion rupee fall for consumer durables makers

Rupee depreciates 9 paise to hit record low of 85.83 against US dollar

RBI Guv Malhotra faces calls to unshackle rupee amid surging dollar

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 85.73 against dollar on higher crude price

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.10 per cent to $76.08 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 243.43 points, or 0.31 per cent, lower at 77,905.06 points, while the Nifty was down 72.40 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 23,616.55 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Rs 3,362.18 crore in the capital markets on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts to 77,900, Nifty tests 23,600; chemical stocks soar

Asian bond selloff eases, stocks drop amid focus on UK gilts, US policy

Nomura downgrades Shree Cement, ACC, Nuvoco, Dalmia Bharat; here's why

Standard Glass Lining IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Stocks to Watch, Jan 9, 2025: TCS, TaMo, M&M, Manappuram Finance, LIC, MOIL

Topics :Indian rupeeUnited StatesCrude Oil PriceUS Dollar

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story