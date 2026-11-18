The management indicated that employee costs are likely to increase as the Odisha and Krishnarajapet (Karnataka) facilities ramp up, with manpower requirements expected to rise in H2. This could limit the scope for meaningful operating margin expansion in the near term, points out Systematix Research. Although the management remains confident of maintaining margins within its 19-21 per cent target range, Chetan Mahadik and Vijay Jangir of the brokerage believe that a sustained recovery towards earlier margin levels could take longer, particularly in the absence of input-cost moderation or further pricing action. Given the weaker-than-expected volume performance, limited near-term visibility on margin recovery and a relatively demanding growth trajectory for H2FY27, the analysts say that the near-term earnings outlook warrants a cautious approach. They maintain a 'hold' rating while reducing the target price to ₹35,086 from ₹41,248 earlier.