Page Industries share hits 52-wk high: Shares of Page Industries were in demand on Friday, November 08, 2024, as the scrip rallied up to 4.75 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 47.250 apiece.

The uptick in Page Industries share price came on the back of stellar performance in the September quarter (Q2FY25).

Page Industries’ net profit surged 29.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 195.3 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against Rs 150.3 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

The company’s revenue from operations, also known as topline, grew 11.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,246.3 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 1,122.1 crore in Q2FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 22.1 per cent annually to Rs 281.5 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 230.5 crore in Q2FY24.

Therefore, Ebitda margin expanded 210 basis points (bps) to 22.6 per cent in the September quarter of financial year 2025, from 20.5 per cent in the September quarter of financial year 2024.

More From This Section

During the September quarter, Page Industries’ sales volume rose 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.52 crore pieces.

“I am thrilled to share that our relentless dedication to sustainable growth, product enhancement, customer engagement, and brand development has led to robust revenue growth. Our operating margins remain strong, thanks to our focus on operational efficiencies, cost control, and strategic sourcing initiatives. We are committed to investing in future growth, and our digital transformation initiatives are progressing well, promising substantial operational benefits in the coming years. The dynamic eCommerce landscape has driven exciting growth, bolstered by our prior investments and meticulous preparations. With the festive season on the horizon, we anticipate a surge in consumer demand and are perfectly positioned to capitalise on these opportunities,” said VS Ganesh, managing director of Page Industries.

The board of directors of the company have announced a second interim dividend of Rs 250 per share for FY25. The ‘Record Date’ for the payment of interim dividend will be November 16, 2024, the company revealed in a statement.

Outlook

According to Page Industries, changes in consumer preferences, e-commerce and other digital channels are reshaping the retail landscape. Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable and eco-friendly products. The apparel retail market shows promising growth potential, fuelled by a young demographic, rising disposable incomes, and urbanisation.

Page Industries holds exclusive rights from Jockey International Inc. for manufacturing, distributing, and marketing the ‘JOCKEY’ brand across several countries, including India and several South Asian and Middle Eastern nations. Jockey, the flagship brand, dominates the premium innerwear and leisurewear market, reaching consumers in over 2,710 cities and towns through a network of 1,07,702 multi-brand outlets, 1,387 exclusive brand stores (EBS), 1,153 large-format stores, and online platforms.

Additionally, Page Industries has exclusive rights from Speedo International to manufacture, market, and distribute Speedo products in India. Speedo is available in 938 stores, including 35 exclusive brand outlets, across more than 150 cities.

At 11:00 AM, Page Industries shares were trading 5.09 per cent higher at Rs 47,400 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.10 per cent lower at 79,462.58 levels.