“The rise in P-note investments, despite overall FPI outflows, suggests that foreign investors are not necessarily losing interest in India but are becoming more cautious about how they participate in the market. P-notes allow them to maintain exposure to Indian equities without directly committing to the FPI registration route. It is more a reflection of investor caution and the desire for flexibility than a definitive sign of renewed foreign investment,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal and Associates.