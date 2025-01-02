PB Fintech, Lloyds Metals, FSL among 12 BSE500 stocks hit record highs

Shares of PB Fintech, which owns and operates online financial services platform, PolicyBazaar, along with Lloyds Metals and Energy (LMEL), Firstsource Solutions (FSL), Lemon Tree Hotels, and United Spirits (USL), are among the 12 stocks from the BSE500 index that have hit their respective record highs, after an over 1,000 points rally in the BSE Sensex on Thursday’s intra-day trade.

Eicher Motors, Anant Raj Industries, Coromandel International, Ipca Laboratories, Lupin, Muthoot Finance and Welspun Corp are the other stocks from the index to have hit new peaks today. These 12 stocks have rallied by up to 7 per cent in intra-day trades today. At 12:42 PM; the BSE Sensex was up 1,050 points, or 1.4 per cent, at 79,568.

Among the individual stocks, LMEL hit a new high of Rs 1,350.15, surging 7 per cent in intra-day trade after the company said it has reported it’s highest-ever nine months (April to September)-ended iron ore production, to achieve an output of 8.6 million tonnes, which is an year-on-year (YoY) increase of 5 per cent.

The company's Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) production also reached 238k tonnes, reflecting a 22 per cent YoY growth. The DRI production has been witnessing strong traction, with December registering the best production numbers for the company ever. The DRI units are running at near full capacity utilisation rates, the company said in its 9MFY25 operational update.

LMEL is a DRI manufacturer and is the largest merchant iron ore miner in Maharashtra, India. It has a 340,000 TPA (tonnes per annum) capacity for DR across two districts in Maharashtra, and 34MW waste heat recovery based (WHRB) power plant. LMEL has a current capacity of 10 MTPA of iron ore at Surjagarh Village, Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra.

According to analysts, a volume-led growth pipeline, favourable duty structure and a focus on value addition augur well for LMEL's earnings trajectory.

Shares of Eicher Motors hit a record high of Rs 5,233, rallying 7 per cent in intra-day trade after the company said its total motorcycle sales jumped 25 per cent YoY to 79,466 units in December 2024. The company's international business recorded 90 per cent growth, with 17,575 units sold during the month. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 5,104.50 that it had touched on September 27, 2024.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo, called Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The motorcycle maker's management said the company has launched some category-defining motorcycles through the year and it is encouraging to see the response to its recently launched motorcycles both in India and international markets. “As we gear up for 2025, we are looking forward to sustaining our growth momentum and continue inspiring our riding community across the globe with Pure Motorcycling initiatives across the board,” the management said.

Shares of PB Fintech hit a new high of Rs 2,230, gaining 5 per cent in intra-day trades, and extending its previous calendar year rally, on expectations of a healthy earnings growth. In the calendar year 2024, the stock of the fintech company had zoomed 165 per cent, as compared to the nearly 9 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

The group is primarily engaged in providing online marketing, consulting and support services through its online portal policybazaar.com and paisabazaar.com, largely for the financial services industry, including insurance. By collaborating with financial services companies, including insurance providers, the company aims to enrich its platform and deliver a seamless consumer experience from an e-commerce perspective.

PB Fintech’s board of directors had approved the incorporation of the wholly-owned subsidiary in December, with the proposed name 'PB Healthcare Private Limited' or 'PB Healthcare Services Private Limited', or any other name as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, to carry on the business of healthcare services.

Shares of Firstsource Solutions (FSL) hit a new high of Rs 403.65, surging 5 per cent on the back of a two-fold jump in average trading volumes. The stock of the RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group has surpassed its previous high of Rs 391.50 that it touched on December 12, 2024.

FSL is a specialised global business process services partner, providing transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across healthcare, banking and financial services, communications, media and technology, and other diverse industries.