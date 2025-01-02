Nifty Auto up 2%, extends rally post Dec sales; Eicher hits record high

Shares of automobile companies were trading higher for the second straight day, with Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) surging up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after these companies reported a better-than-expected sales for the month of December 2024. Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and Tata Motors were trading higher in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

At 11:44 AM; BSE Auto and Nifty Auto, were the top gainers among sectoral indices, up 2 per cent, as compared to 0.9 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. In the past two days, the auto index has rallied 3 per cent. In December, the index had underperformed the market with 2.3 per cent decline.

Among individual stocks, Eicher Motors hit a record high of Rs 5,110.75, rallying 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company said total motorcycles sales jumped 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at 79,466 units in December 2024. International business recorded 90 per cent growth with 17,575 units sold during the month. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 5,104.50 touched on September 27, 2024.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The management said the company has launched some category-defining motorcycles through the year and it is encouraging to see the response to our recently launched motorcycles both in India and international markets. “As we gear up for 2025, we are looking forward to sustaining our growth momentum and continue inspiring our riding community across the globe with Pure Motorcycling initiatives across the board,” the management said.

Shares of Ashok Leyland rallied 4 per cent to Rs 232.90 amid heavy volumes after the firm reported 5 per cent YoY rise in total sales of 16,957 units in last month. M&HCV Trucks sales grew 11 per cent YoY at 9,238 units. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 8.82 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, last month Ashok Leyland announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent on its entire range of commercial vehicles (CV), effective January 2025. “The extent of price increase will vary depending on model and variant, however all products across the range will be affected. Inflation and higher commodity prices have necessitated this price increase. This move will help mitigate a part of the input cost impact,” the company had said on December 13, 2024.

Pioneers in the CV space, Ashok Leyland is a flagship of the Hinduja group, and is the 2nd largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, and 4th largest manufacturer of buses and 19th largest manufacturer of trucks in the world.

Within the CV space, volumes are starting to recover amidst resurgence in construction and mining activities post-monsoon. Tata Motors while declining YoY, saw a healthy sequential growth of 22.6 per cent month-on-month (MoM) led by buses segment. ICICI Securities expects CV prints to improve going forward amidst expectation of pick up in government capex.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) soared nearly 4 per cent to Rs 11,628.50, surging 7 per cent in two days, after the company surprised positively for the month and was ahead of street expectations as well. Exports continue to do well at Maruti with volumes up 39 per cent YoY at 37,419 units (highest ever). Total sales rose 29.6 per cent YoY at 178,248 units.

“Monthly dispatches for the passenger vehicle (PV) and tractor segments exceeded expectations in December 2024, growing ~21 per cent and ~20 per cent YoY, respectively. A key highlight was MSIL's impressive performance with volumes of ~178k units, surpassing our estimate of ~150k, driven by growth in the lower-end segment alongside SUVs,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in its auto sector report.

Meanwhile, M&M surged 3 per cent to Rs 3,178.85, gaining 6 per cent in two days after reporting robust growth in tractor volumes. The stock is inching towards its record high price of Rs 3,221.10 touched on September 27, 2024.

Total tractor sales (domestic + exports) increased 19.9 per cent at 22943 units in last month, as against 19,138 units for the same period last year. The management said sentiments have remained positive in December on account of positive cash flow momentum from Kharif harvest. Additionally, favourable reservoir levels have resulted in strong sowing for the Rabi season, further bolstering demand for tractors. Looking ahead, the tractor industry is poised for significant growth, underpinned by positive agricultural sentiments and favourable terms of trade for farmers, the management said.

With positive farm sentiment and terms of trade, tractor segment is expected to report healthy volume prints with FY25E industry growth expected at high single digit, ICICI Securities said in a note.