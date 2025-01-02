KPI Green Energy shares rise over 4% as ex-bonus date looms; details here

Shares of power generation company KPI Green Energy advanced 4.31 per cent to a day's high of Rs 864.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day trade on January 2, 2024.

The northward movement in the company's share price came a day ahead of the ex-bonus date scheduled for January 3, 2024. Notably, KPI Green Energy has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 for its shareholders.

In an exchange filing dated November 14, 2024, the company said that its board of directors had "considered and recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:2, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of Rs 5 each for every 2 existing equity shares of Rs 5 each, fully paid up, held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date."

KPI Green Energy has also fixed Friday, January 3, 2025, as the ‘Record Date’ for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the issuance of bonus equity shares.

Formerly incorporated under the name 'KPI Global Infrastructure' on February 1, 2008, in Mumbai, KPI Green Energy is a multi-dimensional solar energy player with interests in power generation as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), turnkey solutions for Captive Power Producers (CPP), and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services. The company functions in all of these areas under the brand name of 'Solarism.'

As of January 2, 2024, KPI Green Energy has a market capitalisation of Rs 11,254.92 crore on the NSE.

KPI Green Energy shares were seen at a 52-week high of Rs 1,118.00 apiece on August 12, 2024, on the NSE, while the 52-week low of Rs 455.20 was quoted on January 18, 2024.

At around 12:42 PM on Thursday, KPI Green Energy shares were quoted at Rs 856.15, up 3.27 per cent from its previous close of Rs 829.05 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.78 million equity shares of KPI Green Energy have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE, estimated to be worth around Rs 66.29 crore so far, as of the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices were also trading higher on Thursday. The NSE Nifty50 was quoted at 24,058.85, up 1.33 percent, while the 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 1,034 points at 79,541 levels.