Piramal Pharma surges 4% after launching drug for psychiatric disorders

Piramal Pharma share price gained 3.87 per cent at Rs 252.05 a piece on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. This came after Piramal Pharma’s division Piramal Critical Care (PCC) announced the US launch of Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Injection which will be offered in 25mg/1mL and 50mg/2 mL vials .

Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Injection is a medication primarily used to treat a range of psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia and other psychotic conditions such as paranoia (delusions and intense feelings of worry or nervousness), mania (excessive activity and energy), anxiety, agitation, and impulsive behavior that may be dangerous.

PCC has introduced Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride, marking another addition to its growing portfolio of generic injectables. This launch follows the introduction of Edaravone IV Infusion in 2024. In 2023, PCC further expanded its portfolio with the launches of Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, USP, and Doxycycline for Injection, USP, underscoring its commitment to providing a comprehensive range of critical care products, the company said in a statement.

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer of Piramal Global Pharma, stated, “We are thrilled to introduce Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection, USP, as part of our expanding U.S. portfolio of injectable products at Piramal Critical Care. This launch complements our market-leading inhaled anesthesia products and reinforces our commitment to delivering critical care solutions to patients and healthcare providers worldwide.”

Piramal Pharma share price has outperformed the market, rising 61 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 75 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.7 per cent in the last six months, while rising 8 per cent in the last one year.

Piramal Pharma has a total market capitalisation of Rs 33,223.25 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 50.05 and at an earning per share of 4.85.

At 11:33 AM, the stock price of the company surged by 3.54 per cent at Rs 251.25 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.28 per cent to 76,616.51 level.