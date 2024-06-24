Polycab India hits new high; stock zooms 90% from January low

Polycab share price news: Shares of Polycab India hit a new high of Rs 7,260, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, on healthy demand outlook. With this, the stock of the fast moving electronic goods (FMEG) company has also recovered 90 per cent from its low of Rs 3,812.35, hit on January 11, 2024.

The company is India's largest manufacturer of wires & cables (W&C) and one of the fastest growing FMEG companies with a consolidated turnover of Rs 18,039 crore in FY24.

In the past two months, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 30 per cent after the company’s revenue grew by 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 5,592 crore in the March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24), on the back of a strong volume growth in W&C business. Profitability for the quarter crossed the threshold of Rs 500 crore for the first-time ever, as the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 553.5 crore in Q4FY24, a growth of 29 per cent Y-o-Y.