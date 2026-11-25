Apart from lower input costs, operating leverage and a reduced need for channel support should aid margins in H2FY27. But commentary around cost pass-through was mixed. Blue Star believes that 5 per cent cost under-absorption is prevalent, while Voltas indicates that it has managed to pass on most of the cost inflation. LG Electronics India talks about pricing focus on the premium end of the portfolio, while avoiding sharp hikes in mass-category products. Havells hints at a 10-25 per cent hike across its portfolio. Given the differences in management commentary, this could imply very different gross margins. The feedback on festive demand in Q3FY27 is mixed. AC sales are supported by the weather, but some other categories saw sub-par performance.