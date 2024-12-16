Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Premier Explosives locked in 10% upper circuit today; here are all details

Premier Explosives locked in 10% upper circuit today; here are all details

In proposed JV, Global Munition and Premier Explosives will hold equity in the ratio of 51 :49

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Premier Explosives shares clocked a 10 per cent upper circuit in Monday's trade at Rs 568.2 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Munition Ltd to set up a joint venture (JV) to manufacture defence and aerospace products.
 
Around 10:25 AM, Premier Explosives share price was up 10 per cent at Rs 568.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 81,811.07. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 3,054.71 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 909.35 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 253.74 per share. 
 
"This is to inform you that today our company, Premier Explosives Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Global Munition Ltd, a subsidiary of NIBE Ordnance and Maritime Limited (NIBE Group Company), to set-up a joint venture to manufacture defence and aerospace products," the filing read.
 
It added: In proposed JV, Global Munition and Premier Explosives will hold equity in the ratio of 51 :49.
 
Premier Explosives, established in 1980, is an Indian company specialising in the manufacture of explosives, propellants, and defense-related products. Founded by Dr. A.N. Gupta, the company serves key sectors including defense, space, mining, and infrastructure, making it one of the few private firms in India with expertise in high-energy materials.
 
The company is pioneer in developing solid propellants for missiles in India. The company is a supplier to major missile programs such as Akash, Astra, LRSAM, and others. It produces critical defense components like pyrogen igniters, explosive bolts, and other ammunition products.

More From This Section

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

Afcons Infra hits all time high after receiving LoA from MP Metro Rail

HBL Engineering stock jumps to its lifetime high after 1,522 cr order win

PG Electroplast extends rally on healthy outlook; zooms 54% in 1 month

RITES shares up 4% on Rs 298-cr order win from Ministry of External Affairs

 
The company also manufactures bulk and packaged explosives, detonators, and accessories for mining and infrastructure projects.
 
Premier Explosives exports its products to various international markets, contributing to India’s growing defense exports.
 
The company is expanding its product range and strengthening its position in the defense and space sectors. It benefits from the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative, focusing on indigenization of defense manufacturing.
 
In the past one year, Premier Explosives shares have gained 75 per cent against Sensex's rise of 15 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier Explosives hits 5% upper limit on inking deal with Astra Microwave

Premier Explosives stock soars 10% on turning ex-split; up 109% in 11 days

Premium

This small-cap company has zoomed 95% in 9 days ahead of 1:5 stock split

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts lower at 81,850; Nifty at 24,650; Broader markets climb

Sky Gold shares lock in 5% upper circuit on bonus issue's record date

Topics :Premier ExplosivesBuzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50BSE SensexMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story