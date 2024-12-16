Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / HBL Engineering stock jumps to its lifetime high after 1,522 cr order win

HBL Engineering stock jumps to its lifetime high after 1,522 cr order win

Shares of HBL Engineering hit their all time high level at Rs 738.65 per share on the BSE

share market stock market trading
Representational Image
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of HBL Engineering hit their all time high level at Rs 738.65 per share on the BSE, surging as much as 6.22 per cent in Monday’s intraday deals. This came after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 1,522 crore. 
 
“We would like to inform you that an order worth Rs.1,522.40 Crores (plus applicable taxes extra) has been received from "Chittaranjan Locomotive Works" for supply, Installation and Commissioning of on-Board Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) (KAVACH) equipment in locomotives,” the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.
 
The company said that the order will be completed within 12 months from the date of issue of the purchase order. 
 
HBL Engineering operates its business through three primary verticals: battery, electronics, and defence. Within the electronics business vertical, there are further sub-divisions into railway electronics and electric mobility.
 
HBL Engineering reported a revenue of Rs 533.38 crore for second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25), compared to Rs 525.59 crore in first quarter of 2024, reflecting a growth of 1.48 per cent. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for September 2024 stood at Rs 120.97 crore, up from Rs 115.9 crore in June 2024, marking a growth of 4.37 per cent. Net profit for the company in September 2024 was Rs 76.01 crore, slightly up from Rs 75.85 crore in June 2024, showing a modest growth of 0.21 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, on the equities side, HBL Engineering’s stock has underperformed the market year to date as it has surged 48 per cent, while rising 51 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 6 per cent year to date and 14 per cent in a year. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts lower at 81,950; Nifty at 24,700; Metal, IT, OMC drag

Sai Life Sciences IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, likely listing price

Market outlook 2025: Brokerages on opportunities, risks, investible themes

Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, and more

Stocks to Watch, Dec 16: RIL, Dixon Tech, Lupin, Zinka Logistics, Sky Gold

 
The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 19,682.23 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 62.26 times and at an earning per share of Rs 10.88. 
 
At 10:10 AM; the shares of the company were trading 1.82 per cent lower at Rs 708 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 81,981.67 level. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PG Electroplast extends rally on healthy outlook; zooms 54% in 1 month

RITES shares up 4% on Rs 298-cr order win from Ministry of External Affairs

GE Power up 7% on getting extension for supplying boiler parts to MP Power

Zinka Logistics shares tank 5% after net loss widens in Q2 results; details

Dixon, Vivo form JV to make smartphones in India; shares scale record high

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSE

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story