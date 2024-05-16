Quick Heal rises 5% on inking pact with EET Group; up 25% in last 6 months

Shares of cybersecurity firm Quick Heal rose as much as 4.52 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 479 per share. Notably, the stock has climbed approximately 25 per cent in the past six months.

The surge came following the announcement of a strategic collaboration with Europe's EET Group to bolster its cybersecurity offerings.

“EET Group, a leading distributor of IT and technology solutions in Europe, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., a global cybersecurity solutions provider,” Quick Heal said in a statement.

The partnership positions EET Group as Quick Heal's preferred distributor for its comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products across Europe.

Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., stated, “In this era of digital transformation, Quick Heal’s partnership with EET Group is a strategic move towards fortifying cybersecurity across Europe by leveraging our advanced security solutions to protect diverse digital landscapes. With EET’s robust distribution network and our innovative approach to cybersecurity, we are set to offer unparalleled protection, ensuring that businesses and consumers can trust their digital interactions to be secure.”

Integration of Quick Heal's innovative solutions into EET's distribution network aims to solidify EET's standing as a premier distributor of top-tier cybersecurity solutions in Europe.

Quick Heal's diverse product portfolio, catering to consumers, SMBs, government institutions, and large corporations, promises enhanced security management across devices and platforms.

This collaboration is set to elevate the security posture of European organisations against evolving cyber threats, Quick Heal added.

Lasse Haizmann, business line director, network solutions of EET Group, said, “Our partnership with Quick Heal underscores EET's commitment to offering top-notch cybersecurity solutions to our extensive network of partners and clients. Quick Heal's innovative technology and comprehensive cybersecurity offerings perfectly align with our mission to empower businesses with the tools they need to safeguard their digital assets.”

At 1:56 PM, shares of Quick Heal were trading 0.86 per cent higher at 62.20 per share. By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.48 per cent lower at 72,636.25 levels.