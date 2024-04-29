Home / Markets / News / RBI issues draft master direction for electronic trading platforms

RBI issues draft master direction for electronic trading platforms

In October 2018, the RBI had introduced a framework for the authorisation of Electronic Trading Platforms to facilitate transactions in financial market instruments under its regulation

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 8:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released a draft Master Direction for Electronic Trading Platforms (ETPs) and also invited comments and feedback from operators, banks, market participants, and other interested parties by May 31.

The draft directions follow the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s February monetary policy statement, where he highlighted the intention to review the regulatory framework for electronic trading platforms. The aim is to facilitate market makers' access to offshore ETPs offering permitted Indian Rupee (INR) products.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In October 2018, the RBI had introduced a framework for the authorisation of Electronic Trading Platforms to facilitate transactions in financial market instruments under its regulation. ETPs, distinct from recognised stock exchanges, are electronic systems enabling the trading of eligible instruments such as securities, money market instruments, foreign exchange instruments, derivatives, etc.

The master directions come after the RBI on Wednesday flagged unauthorised entities offering foreign exchange (forex) trading facilities with promises of exorbitant returns. The central bank said that authorised dealers should promptly report such transactions to the Enforcement Directorate when they detect such instances.

Upon investigation, the RBI noted that to facilitate unauthorised forex trading, these entities have employed local agents to open accounts at various bank branches for the purpose of collecting money related to margins, investments, charges, and more. These accounts are established under the names of individuals, proprietary concerns, trading firms, etc.

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

BSE market capitalisation erased by over Rs 6,000 crore on fee outgo

Sebi comes out with directive on regulatory fee for BSE; stock tanks 19%

Audit fees paid by NSE companies rose 6% in 2022-23, EY Group got highest

5 reasons why Sensex rallied 941 pts, Nifty reclaimed 22,600 on April 29

Bank shares dazzle; ICICI m-cap hits Rs 8 trn; SBI, Indian Bk soar up to 5%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBITradingstock market trading

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story