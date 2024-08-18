Recipe for market success: ETFs, the secret sauce stirred into growth

The combined holdings of domestic and overseas ETFs in the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 stocks amount to $155 billion, representing 12 per cent of their free-float mcap and 14 per cent of institutional holdings in these companies.

“As a testament to their growing influence, passive flows have been major contributors to the market rally observed over the past few years. Since 2021, domestic ETFs have channelled net inflows of $52 billion into domestic stocks,” says Sriram Velayudhan, senior vice-president at IIFL Securities.

ETFs — designed to mirror the returns of their underlying benchmark indices, such as the Nifty, S&P BSE Sensex, or MSCI Emerging Markets — have seen their popularity rise over the past decade.

Low costs, the underperformance of actively managed funds, and ease of investment have further burnished their appeal.

The holdings of ETFs — both domestic and overseas — now account for 5.2 per cent of India’s mcap, up from just 1.8 per cent in 2015, according to IIFL Alternative Research.

Since 2015, the holdings of overseas ETFs managed by MSCI and FTSE have increased fivefold, from $26 billion to $130 billion. During this period, the ownership of these ETFs in domestic companies has grown from 1.7 per cent to 2.7 per cent of their total mcap.