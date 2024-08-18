Mcap of 7 of top 10 valued firms rises to Rs 1.40 trn; TCS, Infosys lead

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by Rs 67,477.33 crore to Rs 15,97,946.44 crore

infosys
The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 36,746.21 crore to Rs 7,72,023.49 crore | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms jumped Rs 1,40,863.66 crore in a holiday-shortened last week with the benchmark Sensex gaining nearly 1 per cent. Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the biggest gainers in line with an optimistic trend at Dalal Street.

Last week, the BSE benchmark rose by 730.93 points or 0.91 per cent following a strong rally on Friday.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by Rs 67,477.33 crore to Rs 15,97,946.44 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 36,746.21 crore to Rs 7,72,023.49 crore.

The Mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied Rs 11,727.55 crore to Rs 8,45,123.87 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 10,913.96 crore to Rs 8,36,115.19 crore.

The valuation of ITC soared Rs 8,569.73 crore to Rs 6,28,399.10 crore and that of Reliance Industries by Rs 5,311.4 crore to Rs 20,00,076.41 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 117.48 crore to take its valuation to Rs 6,45,926.13 crore.

However, the Mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) slumped Rs 47,943.48 crore to Rs 6,69,058.26 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 13,064 crore to Rs 12,43,441.53 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 10,486.42 crore to Rs 7,25,080.10 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.


First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

