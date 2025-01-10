REITs, InvITs, Muni bonds hold potential for the next decade: Sebi chief

Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said on Friday that Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and municipal bonds could match the fundraising in primary debt issuances over the coming decade.

Highlighting the significant jump in fundraising, Buch said that in the first nine months of FY25, capital formation had reached Rs 10.7 trillion, of which Rs 7.3 trillion was raised by the primary debt market.

“The potential for this green sliver (REITs, InvITs, and muni bonds) to grow over the next 10 years is so significant that it could not only match the fundraise of the debt market but also has the potential to exceed that,” Buch said, expressing confidence in the assets being built across the country.

The Sebi chairperson estimated that overall fundraising from the capital markets, both from equities and debt instruments, would surge to Rs 14.27 trillion in FY25, projecting a jump of nearly 21 per cent year-on-year.

Speaking at a symposium organised by Sebi, NISM, and NSE, Buch added that Rs 250 SIPs, or bite-sized SIPs, would soon be available for investors.

She said that a systematic investment plan (SIP) of Rs 250 could help increase the penetration of mutual funds in the country.

The Sebi chief further noted that the regulator was working on reducing the time taken for approvals of mutual fund schemes, new IPOs, and other applications.