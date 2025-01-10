New US sanctions on Russian tankers may disrupt India's oil supplies

Indian firms see a major disruption of Russian oil supplies as Washington imposes new sanctions to curb Moscow's revenues, pushing refiners to scout for crude from the Middle East and the US, three Indian refining sources said on Friday.

The sources said they understand that the new US sanctions would target more than 180 tankers shipping Russian oil and Russia-based maritime insurance service providers Ingosstrakh Insurance Company and Alfastrakhovanie Group.