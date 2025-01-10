Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / New US sanctions on Russian tankers may disrupt India's oil supplies

New US sanctions on Russian tankers may disrupt India's oil supplies

The sources said they understand that the new US sanctions would target more than 180 tankers shipping Russian oil and Russia-based maritime insurance service providers Ingosstrakh Insurance Company

Tankers owned by sanctioned entities continue to transport Russian crude oil to India this year. In some cases, specific tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom continue to supply India with Russian oil.
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian firms see a major disruption of Russian oil supplies as Washington imposes new sanctions to curb Moscow's revenues, pushing refiners to scout for crude from the Middle East and the US, three Indian refining sources said on Friday.

The sources said they understand that the new US sanctions would target more than 180 tankers shipping Russian oil and Russia-based maritime insurance service providers Ingosstrakh Insurance Company and Alfastrakhovanie Group.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nusli Wadia, sons, others settle disclosure lapses case with Sebi

Realtors, investors puts $11.4 billion in Indian real estate in 2024: CBRE

Sebi renews recognition to AMC Repo Clearing for 1 yr to clear transactions

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex drops 241 pts, Nifty at 23,431; broader mkts sink 2%; TCS rallies 6%

Swiggy, Zomato slips up to 4%; is 10-minute food delivery raising concerns?

Topics :Indian oil demandRussia Oil productionUS RussiaIndia Russia

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story