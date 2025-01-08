Route Mobile shares gain 3% after launching WhatsApp ticketing solution

Shares of Route Mobile were in demand on Wednesday, after the company joined hands with Jakarta's urban rail transit provider to launch a WhatsApp ticketing solution. Route Mobile share price rose 3.3 per cent at 1,420 per share in the intraday deals of Wednesday.

The cloud communication platform service provider, on Wednesday announced its partnership with PT MRT Jakarta, Jakarta's premier urban rail transit provider. The partnership involves the launch of a WhatsApp based metro ticketing solution through vending machines.

The solution delivers essential ticket and travel information to commuters via WhatsApp for a smoother, more convenient journey. With over 91,000 daily riders and 33.5 million annual ridership, Jakarta MRT plays a vital role in the city’s transportation infrastructure. Currently, it operates a North-South line with 13 stations, from Lebak Bulus to Bundaran HI, serving as a critical transit route that alleviates traffic congestion and improves urban mobility, the company said in a statement.

“This strategic, one-year agreement will streamline the ticketing experience and introduce new marketing capabilities, enhancing customer engagement and convenience for MRT Jakarta commuters,” the company said.

In addition to the core WhatsApp solution, Route Mobile is also supporting MRT Jakarta’s marketing initiatives by offering an email solution. This will allow MRT Jakarta to engage passengers through targeted email campaigns, sharing event updates, promotional content, special offers, and other relevant information that deepens customer engagement beyond their transit journey.

On the equities front, the share price of Route Mobile has underperformed the market in the last six months, falling 22 per cent, while losing 15 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has lost 2.4 per cent in the last six months and has gained 9.3 per cent in the last one year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,708.47 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 59.76 times and at an earning per share of Rs 22.99.

At 10:53 AM, the stock price of the company was up 0.62 per cent at Rs 1382.35 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.62 per cent to 77,716.45 level.