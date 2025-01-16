Rs 105 crore-order fuels 6% surge in EMS share price; details here

Shares of sewerage solution provider company EMS were buzzing in trade on Thursday, January 16, 2025, on the bourses. EMS shares climbed 5.63 per cent to the day's high of Rs 843.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the intra-day deals on Thursday. The northward move in the company's shares followed the company's announcement that it has received an order estimated to be worth Rs 105.08 crore from DeltaBulk Shipping.

"EMS has received the Letter of Award for Development, Operation and Maintenance of the Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) from DeltaBulk Shipping India Pvt Ltd (Project which is part of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. As part of this, NHAI has signed an agreement with M/s DC Multi Modal Park (Nagpur), a SPV of M/s DeltaBulk Shipping India," said EMS in a regulatory filing on the NSE.

EMS is in the business of sewerage solution provider, water supply system, water and waste treatment plants, electrical transmission and distribution, road and allied works, operation and maintenance of wastewater scheme projects (WWSPs) and water supply scheme projects (WSSPs) for government authorities/bodies. WWSPs include sewage treatment plants (STPs) along with sewage network schemes and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), and WSSPs include water treatment plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water projects.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high of Rs 1,016 on December 18, 2024, while they reached a 52-week low of Rs 356.15 on March 14, 2024, on the NSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of Rs 4,589.62 crore on the NSE, as of January 16, 2025.

At around 1:06 PM on Thursday, EMS shares were quoted at Rs 824.95, up 3.27 per cent from their previous close of Rs 798.80 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.44 million equity shares of EMS had exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE, valued at approximately Rs 37.37 crore as of the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices were trading higher on Thursday, January 16. The NSE Nifty50 was quoted at 23,313.70, up merely 0.43 per cent, while the 30-share Sensex was up 329 points at 77,053.26.