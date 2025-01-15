RVNL, TVS Motor see Death Cross after 3 yrs; HFCL flags warning on chart

Technically, a Death Cross pattern implies bearish implications; Chart shows that RVNL, TVS Motor and HFCL could slide up to 25 per cent from present levels.

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Stock, Gain, Lost, BSE, NSE(Photo: Shutterstock)