Sales growth, management continuity positive for Vishal Mega Mart

While small-format stores are about half the size of regular stores, they deliver comparable revenue per square foot and return on capital employed ratios. The company estimates the long-term opportunity for the smaller stores at 4,000 across the country. In addition to this, the company has also started a relatively premium apparel-only format, ‘Belong & Co.’, in Delhi, which is targeting a younger and more affluent consumer base.

The retailer is expected to reinvest the savings on gross margin from scale benefits to improve the product quality and price proposition. Motilal Oswal Research remains positive on it, considering its consistent growth trajectory and potential for operating leverage-led margin expansion. It has reiterated its buy rating with a revised target price of ₹135. However, analysts led by Aditya Bansal of the brokerage point out that the stake sale by the promoter (Samayat Services LLP, which is owned by Kedaara Capital and Partners Group) remains a key overhang on the stock’s performance, despite the stellar operating performance. The promoters have been reducing their stake from just under 75 per cent post-IPO in December 2024 to the current level of 40 per cent.