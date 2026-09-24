NSE makes debut on BSE at ₹1,800 per share, mcap hits ₹4.5 trillion

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) made its debut on the BSE at ₹1,800 per share on Thursday, up by 0.84 per cent from the issue price of ₹1,785. The stock reached an intraday peak of ₹1,878 before settling at ₹1,818.

The listing marks an end to a decade-long wait by the largest stock exchange to go public. The exchange’s ₹22,561 crore issue, second largest after Hyundai India, was subscribed over 5.7 times. The stock also saw a block deal worth ₹1,353 crore for over 7.45 million shares in the open auction.

Along with the BSE, the NSE shares are now also traded on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE).

The listing makes the NSE the seventh most valuable stock exchange in the world, at a market capitalisation (mcap) of ₹4.5 trillion. On valuation, NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti said that earlier there were discussions on whether to wait or launch the initial public offering (IPO) as the markets were “not in the best shape”. However, it was decided to bring it at this time as it is the inherent value of the exchange that matters. “What we finally decided… is that market value does not matter, the inherent value of the company does,” he said. The exchange had received no-objection from the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in January to file draft documents. The NSE filed the documents in June and received observation letter or the go-ahead on the same earlier this month.

Responding to queries on seeking regulatory approval to permit shares of the NSE to be traded on the NSE, Injeti said: “We all know that regulations evolve. Prior to 2012, even listing was not allowed for market infrastructure institutions. So now, as the markets develop, as things change, if the regulator feels that there is merit in aligning with the global practice of allowing an exchange to list on its own platform or to trade, we will certainly give our input.” On concerns around derivatives volumes, the management noted that while the regulator acknowledges the importance of the segment in the capital market, small investors are losing money and intervention is needed to protect public interest.