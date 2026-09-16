Sebi bars broker and related entity for cross-segment price manipulation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday barred stock broker Prrsaar Sampada, its related entity Chaubara Eats and four others from the securities market for alleged price manipulation.

The market regulator also directed the impounding of alleged wrongful gains of ₹28.12 crore from the entities. The restriction on Prrsaar Sampada applies only to its proprietary account. The broker is also registered as a depository participant and research analyst.

An internal analysis by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Sebi had flagged that the broker was making “abnormally high profit in the stock options segment and loss in the stock futures segment by doing manipulative acts”.

After NSE sought clarifications in February and March 2026, Prrsaar allegedly stopped the activity in its own account but shifted it to related entity Chaubara, which continued a similar pattern as recently as August 2026, according to the ex-parte interim order. The regulator alleged that the directors of the firms adopted a cross-segment price manipulation strategy using single-stock futures and options. According to Sebi’s order, the entities focused on thinly capitalised scrips among the bottom 100 stocks by market value with equity derivatives, where prices could be moved with relatively little capital. “In view of the inter-linkage between the prices of futures contracts and options contracts, the aggressive net directional trades of futures contracts at prices away from the last traded price had impacted prices of futures contracts, which, in turn also impacted the prices of options contracts of the scrip favourably, thereby, benefitting from trades executed in options segment,” the order noted.