Rossell Techsys shares zoom 101% in six months, hit new high; here's why

Rossell Techsys price movement

Rossell Techsys ' stock hit a new high of ₹1,312.60, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deal in an otherwise subdued broader market. The BSE 250 Smallcap index was down 0.09 per cent. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the aerospace & defence company has rallied 8 per cent after it scheduled a board meeting on September 18, 2026, to consider a proposal for preferential allotment of equity shares to certain investors and to convene an EGM for shareholder approval of the proposed fund raise. The company has not yet disclosed the size, issue price, or proposed use of proceeds; these details will be considered by the Board at the meeting.

Meanwhile, in the past six months, Rossell Techsys’ market price has more than doubled, or zoomed 101 per cent, from the level of ₹652.25 on March 16, 2026. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has lost 1.4 per cent. About Rossell Techsys Rossell Techsys is a leading engineering and manufacturing partner to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 customers, delivering advanced, high-reliability systems and solutions across Aerospace & Defense, Semiconductors and Space. It sits at the intersection of several powerful, multi-year global trends. Defense spending among major nations is rising as geopolitical realities demand deeper, more resilient supply chains. The space ecosystem, once the preserve of a handful of national programs, is now expanding rapidly with new commercial and government participants. And the semiconductor industry is undergoing record reordering, as global customers pursue diversification away from concentrated manufacturing geographies.

Rossell Techsys – Outlook Rossell Techsys in its financial year 2025-26 (FY26) annual report said the company is targeting higher EBITDA margins by FY 2026-27, and a key lever behind this ambition is the natural maturing of its programs. The company ended FY26 with strategic agreements totaling approximately ₹3,000 crore and confirmed purchase orders of approximately ₹800 crore, the highest order visibility in the company’s history. Anticipating the scale of orders, the management decided to lease an additional 210,000-square-foot facility near its existing operations. Meanwhile, in India, policy initiatives such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, defense offsets and growing export ambitions are fostering a conducive environment for indigenous aerospace and defense companies to participate more meaningfully in both domestic and international programs.

At the same time, emerging technologies, including unmanned aerial systems, advanced avionics, electronic warfare, intelligent connectivity and next-generation space platforms are expanding the industry’s addressable market and creating avenues for higher-value engineering-led solutions, Rossell Techsys said. With diversified presence across defense, commercial aerospace and space programs, Rossell Techsys looks well positioned to capitalize on these long-term growth drivers through its established relationships with leading global OEMs. As customer requirements evolve, the Company is steadily expanding its role beyond Build-to-Print manufacturing towards higher-value Design-to-Specification and Build-to-Specification solutions, strengthening its position as an integrated engineering and manufacturing partner, the company said. Meanwhile, analysts at Jefferies believe India defence spend should see a double-digit CAGR in the medium-term in the background of global geopolitical tensions. Private sector companies, particularly, have visible growth prospects north of 20 per cent, backed by government focus on domestic manufacturing and building the private sector supply chain