Sebi bars Pacheli, 6 others in Rs 850 crore preferential allotment case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday debarred Pacheli Industrial Finance and six others from the markets in a bid to address a potential ‘pump and dump’ case. This follows Sebi's probe into a Rs 850 crore preferential allotment and its examination of alerts regarding the stock's price movement.

In an interim ex-parte order, the market regulator alleged that actions by the company’s management, including a Rs 1,000 crore loan and its subsequent conversion into equity, appear to be part of a “well-thought-out plan to build a castle in the air.”

The scrip, which has consistently hit the upper circuit since December 9, has rallied nearly four times since then, taking the price from Rs 21 apiece to Rs 78 as of Thursday's close. The company’s market capitalisation has surged to Rs 4,000 crore from Rs 40 crore in just eight months.

The market regulator highlighted that the company had reported negligible revenues in the last three financial years, despite its market capitalisation reaching Rs 4,000 crore.

Following a change in management, the company initiated significant alterations to its financial structure, including enhancing its borrowing limit, converting loans into equity shares, and increasing its share capital.

At its annual general meeting in August 2024, the company approved an increase in authorised share capital from Rs 55 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. It also approved the issuance of 51.51 crore equity shares on a preferential basis, converting Rs 849 crore of outstanding unsecured loans into equity shares for six allottees at an issue price of Rs 16.5 per share.

Sebi noted that the details of these borrowings were not disclosed.

Also Read

The regulator’s action comes ahead of the expiry of the lock-in period for the preferential allotment on March 11, which could have led to the ‘dumping’ of shares.

“Action needs to be taken to ensure that such shares are not offloaded in the open market. Therefore, swift action at this stage can help contain the damage and prevent the wider public from being drawn into the scrip—stopping the charade before it takes centre stage,” said Ashwani Bhatia, whole-time member of Sebi, in the order.

Approximately 99.28 per cent of the shares are locked in after the preferential allotment, leaving only 0.72 per cent of the shares available for trading, which caused the sharp surge in price. The 99 per cent holding is concentrated among six allottees.

Sebi highlighted that the price movement of the company did not align with its reported financials. The regulator will conduct a detailed investigation into the issues, including trades executed during the price rise period.

“The price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of the company has shot up to more than 4,00,000—a sobering statistic that underscores the gravity of the situation. While it is said that value cannot be conjured from thin air, this scheme comes disconcertingly close,” noted the order.

The promoters, who held over 29 per cent in the company as of March 2019, reduced their stake to 0.01 per cent by September 2024. Following a management change in May 2023, the earlier promoters were reclassified as public shareholders.