Shapoorji Pallonji Group lowers entry threshold for its high-yield bonds

The minimum investment required by high-networth individuals (HNIs) to buy high-yield papers issued by Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group’s EquiZen Investments has been lowered to ₹1 crore from ₹10 crore earlier by wealth managers, with investors being offered yields of up to 17.6 per cent, according to a note reviewed by Business Standard.

Earlier, wealth managers were pitching the bonds to HNIs and ultra-HNIs with a minimum investment of ₹10 crore and yields of up to 17.8 per cent.

EquiZen, a wholly owned SP Group promoter entity, has issued ₹21,350 crore of zero-coupon, unlisted, unrated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a three-year tenor. The NCDs have a face value of ₹1 crore and a 12-month make-whole provision.

The main security is the 9.185 per cent stake in Tata Sons held by Cyrus Investments. The security package also includes a pledge over 25 per cent of Afcons Infrastructure held by Goswami Infratech and 100 per cent of the shares of EquiZen and Cyrus Investments. It charges over EquiZen’s assets and any proceeds or dividends from the Tata Sons stake.

The financing is being pitched to investors as relatively low-risk because it is backed by collateral. The initial loan-to-value (LTV) is 22.1 per cent, based on a look-through valuation of the Tata Sons stake.

The NCDs have a 40 per cent LTV trigger. If the LTV stays above 40 per cent for five consecutive trading days, additional cash, fixed deposits or other approved collateral will have to be provided within 20 business days to bring the LTV back within the specified limit.

Most of the proceeds — ₹17,500-17,800 crore — are to be used to refinance existing NCDs of Goswami Infratech and Capespan NCO (non-share capital option). The remaining ₹3,250-3,850 crore will be used for working capital and growth requirements.