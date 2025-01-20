Sigachi Industries shares zoom 7% after net profit soars 27% in Q3 results

Sigachi Industries share price jumped 7.08 per cent at Rs 55.66 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. This came after the company reported a considerable rise in its profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

The pharmaceutical company reported a 27.36 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 20.51 crore for Q3FY25, compared to Rs 16.10 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the profit declined by 2 per cent on a sequential basis.

The revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 139.41 crore, marking a 25.65 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase and an 11.61 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 46.90 per cent Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margins improving by 343 basis points to 23.81 per cent in Q3FY25.

On the equities front, Sigachi Industries share price has underperformed the market, falling 9.8 per cent in the last six months, while slipping 35 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.7 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.5 per cent in the last one year.

Sigachi Industries has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,764.94 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 33.71 and at an earning per share of 1.57.

At 11:50 AM, the stock price of the company rose by 1.83 per cent at Rs 52.93a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.75 per cent to 77,196.23 level.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a prominent Indian manufacturer of cellulose-based excipients, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other products catering to the pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetic industries.

The company is one of the largest global producers of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), widely used in the pharmaceutical sector as a filler in finished dosage forms. Sigachi also manufactures a range of APIs, including pregabalin, ritonavir, and atorvastatin, which play a crucial role in the development of medications.