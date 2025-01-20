Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 360 pts, tests 77,000 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,290; Kotak surges 7%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, January 20, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 climbed at pre-open on Monday, amid mixed global cues. At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was higher by 359.20 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 76,978.53, and the Nifty50 was at 23,290.40, ahead by 87.20 points, or 0.38 per cent. As the world turns towards the US to witness the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump later today, markets in India are likely to remain cautious, although strong macro data signals from the US and the ongoing December quarter earnings reports are likely to give investors something to chew on. Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 climbed at pre-open on Monday, amid mixed global cues.As the world turns towards the US to witness the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump later today, markets in India are likely to remain cautious, although strong macro data signals from the US and the ongoing December quarter earnings reports are likely to give investors something to chew on.

Elsewhere, there is little to cheer in the early-bird results for Q3FY25 and the numbers suggest a continued slowdown in corporate revenues and earnings growth. The overall numbers for non-financial firms were, however, boosted by an earnings recovery by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after a contraction in the three previous quarters. READ MORE Elsewhere, there is little to cheer in the early-bird results for Q3FY25 and the numbers suggest a continued slowdown in corporate revenues and earnings growth. The overall numbers for non-financial firms were, however, boosted by an earnings recovery by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after a contraction in the three previous quarters.

Separately, Trideep Bhattacharya, president and chief investment officer-equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF), says the ongoing correction in the equity market may persist for a few more months as domestic and global headwinds will take time to abate. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Bhattacharya says that recovery in corporate earnings growth will be key to the equity market’s trajectory in the second half of 2025. READ MORE Separately, Trideep Bhattacharya, president and chief investment officer-equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF), says the ongoing correction in the equity market may persist for a few more months as domestic and global headwinds will take time to abate. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Bhattacharya says that recovery in corporate earnings growth will be key to the equity market’s trajectory in the second half of 2025.

In other news, from rebranding and marathon meetings by chief ministers (CMs) and other ministers to lining up media campaigns, six Indian states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala — are competing fiercely to catch investor attention at the snow-laden Alpine town of Davos in Switzerland, as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled from January 20-24. READ MORE In other news, from rebranding and marathon meetings by chief ministers (CMs) and other ministers to lining up media campaigns, six Indian states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala — are competing fiercely to catch investor attention at the snow-laden Alpine town of Davos in Switzerland, as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled from January 20-24.

That apart, State-run refiners, which were planning early to trim term contracts with Saudi Arabia because of higher prices, especially after getting discounted Russian oil in their facilities, have reversed their stance and will retain the existing contracts and perhaps seek a bit more when Saudi Aramco comes calling on January 22, industry sources said. READ MORE That apart, State-run refiners, which were planning early to trim term contracts with Saudi Arabia because of higher prices, especially after getting discounted Russian oil in their facilities, have reversed their stance and will retain the existing contracts and perhaps seek a bit more when Saudi Aramco comes calling on January 22, industry sources said.

Meanwhile, the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the rupee moderated in December to 107.20 after hitting a peak of 108.14 in November, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The REER was 103.66 in January 2024. The rupee depreciated around 3 per cent against the dollar in 2024. READ MORE Meanwhile, the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the rupee moderated in December to 107.20 after hitting a peak of 108.14 in November, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The REER was 103.66 in January 2024. The rupee depreciated around 3 per cent against the dollar in 2024.

Elsewhere, mutual fund (MF) houses saw robust asset growth in the third quarter, with the industry’s assets under management (AUM) expanding nearly 40 per cent year-on-year. The latest quarterly AUM data shows that MFs together managed Rs 68.6 trillion during the quarter ending December 2024. In the same quarter the previous year, the average AUM was Rs 49.2 trillion, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. READ MORE Elsewhere, mutual fund (MF) houses saw robust asset growth in the third quarter, with the industry’s assets under management (AUM) expanding nearly 40 per cent year-on-year. The latest quarterly AUM data shows that MFs together managed Rs 68.6 trillion during the quarter ending December 2024. In the same quarter the previous year, the average AUM was Rs 49.2 trillion, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

In Friday's trading session, benchmark equity indices lost their 3-day winning streak to end in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex shed 423.49 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 76,619.33, while the Nifty50 ended at 23,203.20, down 108.60 points or 0.47 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices settled with gains of 0.23 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.

Sectoral markets ended on a mixed note, with the Nifty IT and Private Bank indices being the top laggards, ending down by over 2 per cent each. This was followed by Bank Nifty and Financial Services indices, which ended lower by over 1 per cent each. Among others, Nifty FMCG, Metal, OMCs, and Realty indices ended higher by up to 1.56 per cent.

In the mainline section of the primary markets today, shares of Laxmi Dental Limited IPO will list on the bourses, and Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited IPO will have its last day of subscription.

In the SME section, Barflex Polyfilms Limited IPO will list on the bourses, while Landmark Immigration Consultants Limited IPO will see its last day of subscription. CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited IPO will open for subscription, and EMA Partners India Limited IPO will have its second day of subscription. That apart, the basis of allotment for Rikhav Securities Limited IPO and Rikhav Securities Limited IPO will get finalised today.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region also traded higher on Monday, ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration with investors awaiting greater clarity on the policies of the incoming US administration.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.31 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.24 per cent, while the Topix added 1.33 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was marginally higher by 0.04 per cent and the Kosdaq was marginally lower by 0.01 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.39 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 inched 1.15 per cent higher as China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Monday.

The People’s Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.1 per cent, and the 5-year LPR at 3.6 per cent.

Elsewhere, MSCI's global equities index rose on Friday while US Treasury yields turned higher with the dollar as upbeat economic data and earnings appeared to help investors shrug off any jitters ahead of the US presidential inauguration.

The US dollar strengthened against major peers after four days of declines, while benchmark US Treasury yields - after a three-session drop - hit a two-week low before reversing course.

Federal Reserve data on Friday showed US manufacturing output increased 0.6 per cent last month after an upwardly revised 0.4 per cent rebound in November, likely as production picked up after a factory worker strike ended.

Elsewhere, data showed US single-family homebuilding increasing to a 10-month high in December, indicating that construction activity regained some momentum at the end of the year, though rising mortgage rates and a glut of new homes on the market could constrain recovery.

All three of Wall Street's major indices were up for the day while the S&P 500 and the Dow registered their biggest weekly gains since the week of the US presidential election. The Nasdaq scored its biggest weekly advance since early December.

On Wednesday, softer than forecast core inflation data had pushed down the US 10-year yield and supported stocks. Adding more encouragement to stocks this week were comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday signaling that three or four rate cuts are still possible in 2025 if data is weaker.

But Orlando was cautious about how well Friday's levels would hold after Monday's handover of the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden to Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise, said that along with economic data, strong bank earnings reports and outlooks had improved investor confidence since Monday.

But like Orlando, he was worried about post-inauguration volatility: "I wouldn't put a ton of faith in this holding until tariffs and immigration policy are clearer," said Saglimbene.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 334.70 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 43,487.83 while the S&P 500 added 59.32 points, or 1 per cent, to 5,996.66 and the Nasdaq Composite finished up 291.91 points, or 1.51 per cent, at 19,630.20.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 6.60 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 855.23.

Earlier, Europe's STOXX 600 index closed up 0.69 per cent on the day for a 1.7 per cent weekly gain, which was its strongest since the week starting Dec. 2.

In US Treasuries, yields drifted higher in a choppy session, after the upbeat housing and industrial production data supported expectations that the Fed would slow the pace of rate cuts.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 1.5 basis points to 4.621 per cent, from 4.606 per cent late on Thursday while the 30-year bond yield rose to 4.8535 per cent from 4.845 per cent.

The two-year note yield, which typically moves in step with Fed interest-rate expectations, rose 4.5 basis points to 4.283 per cent, from 4.238 per cent late on Thursday.

In currencies, the dollar index rose on the day but showed a weekly decline after a six-week winning streak, as investors awaited the inauguration, with hopes for more clarity on policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.37 per cent to 109.37.

In commodities, oil prices closed lower on Friday but strengthened for a fourth-consecutive week, as the latest US sanctions on Russian energy added to worries about oil supply disruptions.

US crude settled down 1 per cent for the day at $77.88 a barrel. Brent settled at $80.79 per barrel, off 0.62 per cent.

Gold stocks in COMEX-approved warehouses have jumped by one-third in the past six weeks as market players sought deliveries to hedge against the possibility of import tariffs from the incoming US president.

Gold prices fell on Friday but were on track for a weekly gain as uncertainties about Trump policies and bets on further interest rate cuts had lifted it above the key $2,700 level.

Spot gold fell 0.43 per cent to $2,702.06 an ounce. US gold futures rose 0.19 per cent to $2,751.60 an ounce.

