Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 360 pts, tests 77,000 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,290; Kotak surges 7%

Markets Today LIVE: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 climbed at pre-open on Monday, amid mixed global cues

Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,318.06 crore on January 17, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,572.88 crore on Friday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

9 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 23,250 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 23,250 in pre-open.

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 350 pts in pre-open

Sensex jumps over 350 points in pre-open at 76,978.

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Gold's overall price structure looks positive as it trades above 50 and 100 EMA'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Comex Gold snapped its two-day winning streak in the last session. Prices ended lower by close to 200 points as investors booked profit ahead of Trump's inauguration speech, which may keep bullion prices volatile this week. Additionally, the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas reduced its safe-haven appeal. However, the overall price structure looks positive as it is trading above the 50 and 100 EMA on the daily chart. A breakout above the Rs 79,200 level may push prices higher towards the Rs 80,000 level in the near term."

Views By: Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst-Commodities, Axis Securities
 

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Markets will be in a wait and watch mode as Trump 2.0 unfolds today'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Globally stock markets will be in a wait and watch mode as Trump 2.0 unfolds today. Many executive actions, particularly on immigration, are expected from the President starting from day one. Markets will wait and watch for the nature of the decisions and their likely impact. Trump had announced that he had  a ‘very good’ telephone call with the Chinese President Xi Jinping and that the outcome is positive. This indicates that initially Trump would go slow on tariffs and would prefer to negotiate.

The latest IMF report on Global Economic Outlook projects ‘solid’ growth of 6.5 per cent for 2025 and 2026 for India despite the recent deceleration in growth. This is positive. There is a flurry of Q3 results this week and the market will respond to the results depending on, apart from the numbers, the outlook and management commentary."

Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 81,100

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 81,100 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 74,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 81,100. READ MORE
 

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India not too perturbed by Trump's disruptive agenda for businesses

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Today, Donald Trump, well known for his discomfort with global rules that constrain unilateral actions by individual countries, will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America, a country that has played a leading role in developing internationally accepted rules in various spheres, especially since the end of the Second World War.

In his first term, Trump took his country out of the Paris accord on climate change and the trade negotiations for a Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement between the Pacific Rim countries. He unilaterally raised the tariffs on steel, aluminium etc. invoking bogus excuses of national security concerns.  He wrecked the dispute settlement mechanism at the World Trade Organisation by not allowing appointment of enough referees to hear appeals. He planned to leave the World Health Organisation. READ MORE
 
 

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China faces Trump's return just as its reliance on exports increases

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China is facing a repeat of the tensions and uncertainty from the first presidency of Donald Trump, only with a weaker economy that’s even more reliant on exports than it was during the first trade war with the US.
 
China’s record trade surplus of nearly $1 trillion last year was equivalent to more than 5 per cent of its gross domestic product, the highest level since 2015. The surplus drove almost a third of the expansion last year, the most since 1997, according to data released last week.  READ MORE
 

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global billionaire wealth soars three times faster by $2 trn in 2024: Oxfam

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Billionaire wealth across the globe surged by $2 trillion in 2024 to $15 trillion at a rate three times faster than the previous year, a study showed on Monday here as the richest of the world began to assemble for their annual jamboree in this ski resort town.

In its flagship inequity report released every year on the first day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Oxfam International contrasted the huge jump in the billionaire wealth with the number of people living in poverty barely having changed since 1990.
 
Wealth of billionaires in Asia increased by $299 billion in 2024, Oxfam said while predicting that there will be at least five trillionaires within a decade from now.
The year 2024 saw 204 new billionaires getting minted -- an average of nearly four every week. Asia itself got 41 new billionaires in the year. READ MORE
 

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zomato Q3 preview: Analysts expect PAT to rise 66% YoY, revenue 67%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Food delivery platform Zomato is slated to release its third quarter (Q3FY25) earnings on Monday, January 20, 2025.
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate Zomato's profit after tax (PAT), on an average, to increase 65.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 228.5 crore as compared to Rs 138 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, PAT is forecasted to grow 29.8 per cent.
 
The company's revenue, on average, for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, is estimated at Rs 5,497.86 crore as compared to Rs 3,288 crore a year ago which implies a rise of 67.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Sequentially, the revenue is likely to rise 14.5 per cent. READ MORE
 
 

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Paytm's net loss likely to widen YoY in Q3; revenue may slip 34%: Analysts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, is scheduled to release its third quarter (Q3FY25) earnings on Monday, January 20, 2025.

As per Bloomberg estimates Paytm's revenue is likely to decline by 34.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,868.4 crore as compared to Rs 2,850.5 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is forecasted to grow 10.8 per cent.
 
The company's net loss is likely to widen Y-o-Y to Rs 35.05 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a loss of Rs 22 crore a year ago, as per Bloomberg. In Q2FY25, the company reported a net profit of 93 crore.  Analysts and investors will eye traction on new business verticals. READ MORE
 
 

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street Signs: Market mood swing, FPI additions double in FY25, and more

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks closed last week with losses, weighed down by disappointing corporate earnings and ongoing selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Both the Sensex and Nifty dropped by 1 per cent during the week. Markets faced challenges from rising oil prices, a weakening rupee, uncertainty around US policy, and rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Analysts expect the weak trend to persist until the end of the month. The increase in crude oil prices has further dampened investor sentiment, and FPIs are likely to either hold back or continue selling until the Union Budget is announced on February 1. READ MORE
 

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: $TRUMP meme coin nears $6 bn in market value ahead of Jan 20 inauguration

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump has unveiled his latest venture into the cryptocurrency market with the launch of $TRUMP, a meme coin celebrating his presidential election victory and inauguration on January 20. The coin has surged more than 300 per cent, trading just below $29 as of 10:15 am EST Saturday, and achieving a market cap of $5.81 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
 
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday, Donald Trump announced, "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW." He also shared a link to purchase the meme coin. READ MORE
 

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee REER declines in December after November peak, shows RBI data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the rupee moderated in December to 107.20 after hitting a peak of 108.14 in November, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The REER was 103.66 in January 2024. 
The rupee depreciated around 3 per cent against the dollar in 2024.
 
The rupee had depreciated by 1.31 per cent in December. The dollar index rose by 2.75 per cent to 108.48 during the month. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. READ MORE
 

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's fraying Gulf oil ties get a fillip on US' sanctions on Russia

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Even as Indian refiners were completing a series of meetings this month with West Asian suppliers of crude oil to discuss term-contract renewals for 2025-26, amid growing uncertainties over the fate of Russian supplies, one thing stood out: As an industry veteran remarked, “You can buy cake, you can buy sweets, you can buy anything, but Saudi Arabia is bread and butter crude oil.”
 
That pretty much explains why state-run refiners, which were planning early to trim term contracts with Saudi Arabia because of higher prices, especially after getting discounted Russian oil in their facilities, have reversed their stance and will retain the existing contracts and perhaps seek a bit more when Saudi Aramco comes calling on January 22, industry sources said. READ MORE
 

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q3 FY25 results review: Little to cheer for in early-bird showing

Stock Market LIVE Updates: There is little to cheer in the early-bird results for Q3FY25 and the numbers suggest a continued slowdown in corporate revenues and earnings growth.
 
The overall numbers for non-financial firms were, however, boosted by an earnings recovery by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after a contraction in the three previous quarters.
 
The companies in banking, non-banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) once again outperformed the rest of India Inc with double-digit growth in earnings and revenue in Q3FY25 while the non-BFSI sector reported single-digit growth for the eighth consecutive quarter. READ MORE
 
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, January 20, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 climbed at pre-open on Monday, amid mixed global cues. 
At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was higher by 359.20 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 76,978.53, and the Nifty50 was at 23,290.40, ahead by 87.20 points, or 0.38 per cent.
  As the world turns towards the US to witness the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump later today, markets in India are likely to remain cautious, although strong macro data signals from the US and the ongoing December quarter earnings reports are likely to give investors something to chew on.
   Elsewhere, there is little to cheer in the early-bird results for Q3FY25 and the numbers suggest a continued slowdown in corporate revenues and earnings growth. The overall numbers for non-financial firms were, however, boosted by an earnings recovery by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after a contraction in the three previous quarters. READ MORE
  Separately, Trideep Bhattacharya, president and chief investment officer-equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF), says the ongoing correction in the equity market may persist for a few more months as domestic and global headwinds will take time to abate. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Bhattacharya says that recovery in corporate earnings growth will be key to the equity market’s trajectory in the second half of 2025. READ MORE
  In other news, from rebranding and marathon meetings by chief ministers (CMs) and other ministers to lining up media campaigns, six Indian states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala — are competing fiercely to catch investor attention at the snow-laden Alpine town of Davos in Switzerland, as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled from January 20-24. READ MORE
  That apart, State-run refiners, which were planning early to trim term contracts with Saudi Arabia because of higher prices, especially after getting discounted Russian oil in their facilities, have reversed their stance and will retain the existing contracts and perhaps seek a bit more when Saudi Aramco comes calling on January 22, industry sources said. READ MORE
  Meanwhile, the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the rupee moderated in December to 107.20 after hitting a peak of 108.14 in November, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The REER was 103.66 in January 2024. The rupee depreciated around 3 per cent against the dollar in 2024. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, mutual fund (MF) houses saw robust asset growth in the third quarter, with the industry’s assets under management (AUM) expanding nearly 40 per cent year-on-year. The latest quarterly AUM data shows that MFs together managed Rs 68.6 trillion during the quarter ending December 2024. In the same quarter the previous year, the average AUM was Rs 49.2 trillion, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. READ MORE
  In Friday's trading session, benchmark equity indices lost their 3-day winning streak to end in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex shed 423.49 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 76,619.33, while the Nifty50 ended at 23,203.20, down 108.60 points or 0.47 per cent. 
  In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices settled with gains of 0.23 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.
  Sectoral markets ended on a mixed note, with the Nifty IT and Private Bank indices being the top laggards, ending down by over 2 per cent each. This was followed by Bank Nifty and Financial Services indices, which ended lower by over 1 per cent each. Among others, Nifty FMCG, Metal, OMCs, and Realty indices ended higher by up to 1.56 per cent.
  In the mainline section of the primary markets today, shares of Laxmi Dental Limited IPO will list on the bourses, and Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited IPO will have its last day of subscription. 
  In the SME section, Barflex Polyfilms Limited IPO will list on the bourses, while Landmark Immigration Consultants Limited IPO will see its last day of subscription. CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited IPO will open for subscription, and EMA Partners India Limited IPO will have its second day of subscription. That apart, the basis of allotment for Rikhav Securities Limited IPO and Rikhav Securities Limited IPO will get finalised today.
  Markets in the Asia-Pacific region also traded higher on Monday, ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration with investors awaiting greater clarity on the policies of the incoming US administration.
  Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.31 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.24 per cent, while the Topix added 1.33 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was marginally higher by 0.04 per cent and the Kosdaq was marginally lower by 0.01 per cent.
  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.39 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 inched 1.15 per cent higher as China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Monday.
  The People’s Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.1 per cent, and the 5-year LPR at 3.6 per cent. 
  Elsewhere, MSCI's global equities index rose on Friday while US Treasury yields turned higher with the dollar as upbeat economic data and earnings appeared to help investors shrug off any jitters ahead of the US presidential inauguration.
  The US dollar strengthened against major peers after four days of declines, while benchmark US Treasury yields - after a three-session drop - hit a two-week low before reversing course.
  Federal Reserve data on Friday showed US manufacturing output increased 0.6 per cent last month after an upwardly revised 0.4 per cent rebound in November, likely as production picked up after a factory worker strike ended.
  Elsewhere, data showed US single-family homebuilding increasing to a 10-month high in December, indicating that  construction activity regained some momentum at the end of the year, though rising mortgage rates and a glut of new homes on the market could constrain recovery.
  All three of Wall Street's major indices were up for the day while the S&P 500 and the Dow registered their biggest weekly gains since the week of the US presidential election. The Nasdaq scored its biggest weekly advance since early December.
  On Wednesday, softer than forecast core inflation data had pushed down the US 10-year yield and supported stocks. Adding more encouragement to stocks this week were comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday signaling that three or four rate cuts are still possible in 2025 if data is weaker.
  But Orlando was cautious about how well Friday's levels would hold after Monday's handover of the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden to Republican President-elect Donald Trump.
  Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise, said that along with economic data, strong bank earnings reports and outlooks had improved investor confidence since Monday.
  But like Orlando, he was worried about post-inauguration volatility: "I wouldn't put a ton of faith in this holding until tariffs and immigration policy are clearer," said Saglimbene.
  On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 334.70 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 43,487.83 while the S&P 500 added 59.32 points, or 1 per cent, to 5,996.66 and the Nasdaq Composite finished up 291.91 points, or 1.51 per cent, at 19,630.20.
  MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 6.60 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 855.23. 
  Earlier, Europe's STOXX 600 index closed up 0.69 per cent on the day for a 1.7 per cent weekly gain, which was its strongest since the week starting Dec. 2.
  In US Treasuries, yields drifted higher in a choppy session, after the upbeat housing and industrial production data supported expectations that the Fed would slow the pace of rate cuts.
  The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 1.5 basis points to 4.621 per cent, from 4.606 per cent late on Thursday while the 30-year bond yield rose to 4.8535 per cent from 4.845 per cent.
  The two-year note yield, which typically moves in step with Fed interest-rate expectations, rose 4.5 basis points to 4.283 per cent, from 4.238 per cent late on Thursday.
  In currencies, the dollar index rose on the day but showed a weekly decline after a six-week winning streak, as investors awaited the inauguration, with hopes for more clarity on policy.
  The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.37 per cent to 109.37.
  In commodities, oil prices closed lower on Friday but strengthened for a fourth-consecutive week, as the latest US sanctions on Russian energy added to worries about oil supply disruptions.
  US crude settled down 1 per cent for the day at $77.88 a barrel. Brent settled at $80.79 per barrel, off 0.62 per cent.
  Gold stocks in COMEX-approved warehouses have jumped by one-third in the past six weeks as market players sought deliveries to hedge against the possibility of import tariffs from the incoming US president.
  Gold prices fell on Friday but were on track for a weekly gain as uncertainties about Trump policies and bets on further interest rate cuts had lifted it above the key $2,700 level.
  Spot gold fell 0.43 per cent to $2,702.06 an ounce. US gold futures rose 0.19 per cent to $2,751.60 an ounce.
  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

