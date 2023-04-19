Home / Markets / News / Stake sale, easing competitive pressures key for ICICI Lombard

Stake sale, easing competitive pressures key for ICICI Lombard

The combined ratio at 104.2 per cent was stable quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), despite a rising 74.2 per cent claims ratio (up from 70.3 per cent in Q3FY23)

Devangshu Datta
Premium
Stake sale, easing competitive pressures key for ICICI Lombard

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has been a laggard in the private general insurance space and results for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) disappointed the market, though industry analysts claimed the print was on expected lines.
ICICI Lombard reported a net profit of Rs 437 crore in Q4FY23, up 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Gross premium growth was moderate at 6.8 per cent after adjusting for a one-off sale transaction in February 2023, and 12.5 per cent unadjusted. This amounted to 12 per cent growth in net premium.
The combined ratio at 104.2 per cent was stable quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), despite a rising 74.2 per cent claims ratio (up from 70.3 per cent in Q3FY23). The higher claims were due to an increase in claims in the motor segment, but offset by lower commission and expenses. Investment yield, at 7.5 per cent, was stable QoQ.

Topics :CompassICICI Lombard

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Also Read

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth

ICICI Lombard's net profit rises 11% in Q3 on strong premium income

ICICI Bank given time till Sept 2024 to pare stake in ICICI Lombard

Analysts hopeful of ICICI insurance twins despite Q3 disappointment

MFs book profits in PSU banks, sell stocks worth Rs 1,800 cr in Q4

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock hit new peak after a gap of 15 years

Prism Johnson surges 13% on hopes of improvement in operational performance

TVS Motor gains 3%, hits record high on healthy demand outlook

Equities, other risk assets may be hit as $800-bn stimulus fades, says Citi

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story