Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stanley Lifestyles soars 7% after investor Mukul Agrawal buys 1.58% stake

Stanley Lifestyles soars 7% after investor Mukul Agrawal buys 1.58% stake

Mukul Agrawal Portfolio: Shares of Stanley Lifestyle surged up to 6.7 per cent at Rs 519.25 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday deals

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks
Representational Image
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Stanley Lifestyle surged up to 6.7 per cent at Rs 519.25 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals after ace investor Mukul Agrawal bought a 1.58 per cent stake in the company.

The investors' name appeared in the September 2024 shareholding pattern of Stanley Lifestyles, holding 9,00,000 equity shares of the company, representing a 1.58 per cent stake. As a rule, the name of shareholders only appears when they have a stake of 1 per cent or more in any company. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Stanley Lifestyles, a leading player in the furniture industry for over a decade, caters to customers across the super-premium to ultra-luxury segments. While the company has achieved significant market share, its loterm vision is to expand its presence across all customer segments at various price points. 

Between FY21 and FY23, Stanley Lifestyles reported impressive growth, with a 46 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue and a 67 per cent CAGR in Ebitda The company expects organic growth of 25-30 per cent over the medium term. Over the years, the company has evolved its product offerings, achieving significant scale and maintaining high profitability across the mass, luxury, and ultra-luxury segments. 

Stanley Lifestyles debuted on the Indian stock exchanges on June 28, 2024. Its shares made a strong entry, listing at Rs 499, a 35 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 369 on the BSE. Till date the stock price has surged 40.71 per cent over the issue price. 

Analysts at Reliance Securities noted in their IPO review that factors such as improved lifestyles, a growing number of households, and the trend of second homes will continue to drive growth. The management is committed to expanding market share and increasing its customer base in the coming years.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, at 81,000, Nifty at 24,750; All sector indices red

Hyundai Motor India IPO GMP recoups before listing: What should you expect?

Oberoi Realty stock gains 4% as Q2 operating profit jumps 27.5% YoY

Netweb Technologies zooms 10%, hits all-time high on stellar Q2 show

JM Fin hits 52-wk high as RBI lifts restriction from unit to disburse loans


The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,919.28 crore. At 12:58 PM, the stock price of the company was trading 5.18 per cent higher at Rs 511.55 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.29 per cent to 80,993.09 level.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Netweb Technologies zooms 10%, hits all-time high on stellar Q2 show

This realty stock has surged 50% in 2 weeks; zoomed 107% thus far in CY2024

Why IndiaMart stock fell 18% despite nearly 100% jump in Q2 profit? Details

GRSE share price up 6% on securing contract worth Rs 491 crore from DRDO

UltraTech shares muted ahead of Q2 results; Revenue to fall, say analysts

Topics :Buzzing stocksStanley LifestylesMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSE

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story