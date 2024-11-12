Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tanks 821pts, Nifty ends below 23,900; Auto, bank shares dip

Stock Market Today: 46 out of the Nifty 50 stocks ended in the red, with Britannia, BEL, NTPC, Asian Paints, and HDFC Bank as the major losers on Tuesday

SI Reporter New Delhi
The overall market breadth too was negative, with losers outnumberring winning stocks in the 2:1 ratio.

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
FII-triggered selling pressure continued to impact the domestic market. The recent strengthening of the dollar, driven by aggressive ‘Trumponomics’ is adding fears. Additionally, the anticipated rise in domestic inflation, due to increasing food prices, along with depreciating INR, may influence the RBI’s monetary policy. Most sectors were in the red, while IT stocks gained on expectations of increased US IT spending.

(View by: Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services)

The markets remained under pressure, shedding over a percent, extending the ongoing correction phase. Despite an initial uptick, Nifty witnessed sharp swings in the first half before selling pressure in heavyweight stocks shifted the momentum downward. Most sectors, including auto, FMCG, and metal, faced losses in line with the benchmark indices. Broader indices were not spared either, losing nearly 1.5 per cent each.
 
Nifty has now edged closer to its previous swing low i.e.  around 23,800, with banking heavyweights leading the decline and dampening hopes of a recovery once again. Current signals suggest a potential test of the long-term moving average at the 200 DEMA level, around 23,540. Participants should adjust their positions accordingly and prioritize selective stock picking.

(View by: Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.)

3:45 PM

Stock Market Highlights LIVE Updates: Britannia, Bharat Electronics, NTPC fall on NSE

Britannia was the top loser on NSE, followed by  Bharat Electronics, and NTPC among others.

3:43 PM

Stock Market Highlights LIVE Updates: Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto lose among sectors

Among sectors, Nifty Auto fell the most, followed by Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Financial Services.

3:39 PM

Stock Market Highlights LIVE Updates: Broader markets bleed

The BSE SmallCap index slipped 1.26 per cent, while the BSE MidCap index fell 0.98 per cent.

3:34 PM

Stock Market Highlights LIVE Updates: 27 out of 30 stocks decline on Sensex

NTPC, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were among the top losers in 27 stocks that were facing decline on BSE Sensex.

3:34 PM

Stock Market Highlights LIVE Updates: Nifty50 closes below 23,900

NSE's Nifty50 ended at 23,883 level, down 257 points or 1.07 per cent on Tuesday. 

3:32 PM

Stock Market Highlights LIVE Updates: Sensex ends over 800 pts down

The BSE Sensex closed at 78,675 level, down around 821 points or 1.03 per cent on Tuesday.

3:14 PM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor profit drops 16.5% to Rs 1,338 cr on weak demand

Hyundai Motor India, the country's No.2 carmaker by market share, reported a 16.5 per cent decline in quarterly profit due to lower domestic sales and as Red Sea disruptions hurt exports, its first earnings report since listing showed on Tuesday.
 
The company's shares fell nearly 3 per cent before recovering to trade down about 1 per cent in late afternoon trading.
 
Hyundai, which makes the 'Creta' SUV, said its standalone profit dropped to Rs 1,338 crore ($158.6 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 1,602 crore a year earlier.
 
Hyundai, whose 15 per cent market share trails only Maruti Suzuki's 41 per cent, said weak demand in India led to a 6 per cent drop in domestic sales, while exports fell 17 per cent due to disruptions around the Red Sea. Read more

2:40 PM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Key reasons why Sensex fell 1,053 pts from day's high, Nifty below 24,000

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After opening in green on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the key benchmark indices – Sensex, Nifty bled heavily with the BSE Sensex dropping 1,053 points or 1.32 per cent at 78,767.49, from its day’s high of 79,820.98. Meanwhile, the NSE’s Nifty50 slipped 330 points or 1.36 per cent at 23,912.70 level from its intraday high of 24,242 level. READ MORE

Stock Market Highlights, Tuesday, November 12, 2024: The benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended down by over 1 per cent each to settle in the red on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex closed at 78,675.18, down 820.97 points or 1.03 per cent from its previous close. The index traded within a range of 79,820.98 - 78,547.84 during the day. Similary, the NSE Nifty50 settled at 23,883.45, down 257.85 points or 1.07 per cent from its previous close. The index moved within a range of 24,242 to 23,839.15 on Tuesday. 46 out of the Nifty50 constituent stocks ended in the red, dragged down by Britannia, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Asian Paints, and HDFC Bank, with losses extending up to 7.30 per cent. Conversely, Trent, Sun Pharma, Infosys, and HCL Tech were the only 4 constitunet stocks of Nifty50 that ended in the green, with gains reaching up to 0.42 per cent on Tuesday. 
The broader markets settled in the red, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 falling 1.28 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively. The overall market breadth too was negative, with losers outnumberring winning stocks in the 2:1 ratio. 
All the sectoral indices ended lower, barring Nifty IT and Realty, which managed to eke out gains of 0.05 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively. Among the other sectoral indices, Bank Nifty, Financials, FMCG, Metal, PSU Bank, Private Bank, and Consumer Durables ended down by over 1 per cent each. The total market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE declined by Rs 5.5 trillion to Rs 437 trillion on Tuesday. In the past four days, investors lost a total of Rs 15.56 trillion in market capitalisation on the BSE.  

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

