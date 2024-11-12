Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tanks 821pts, Nifty ends below 23,900; Auto, bank shares dip

Stock Market Highlights, Tuesday, November 12, 2024: The benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended down by over 1 per cent each to settle in the red on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex closed at 78,675.18, down 820.97 points or 1.03 per cent from its previous close. The index traded within a range of 79,820.98 - 78,547.84 during the day. Similary, the NSE Nifty50 settled at 23,883.45, down 257.85 points or 1.07 per cent from its previous close. The index moved within a range of 24,242 to 23,839.15 on Tuesday. 46 out of the Nifty50 constituent stocks ended in the red, dragged down by Britannia, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Asian Paints, and HDFC Bank, with losses extending up to 7.30 per cent. Conversely, Trent, Sun Pharma, Infosys, and HCL Tech were the only 4 constitunet stocks of Nifty50 that ended in the green, with gains reaching up to 0.42 per cent on Tuesday.

All the sectoral indices ended lower, barring Nifty IT and Realty, which managed to eke out gains of 0.05 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively. Among the other sectoral indices, Bank Nifty, Financials, FMCG, Metal, PSU Bank, Private Bank, and Consumer Durables ended down by over 1 per cent each. The total market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE declined by Rs 5.5 trillion to Rs 437 trillion on Tuesday. In the past four days, investors lost a total of Rs 15.56 trillion in market capitalisation on the BSE. The broader markets settled in the red, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 falling 1.28 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively. The overall market breadth too was negative, with losers outnumberring winning stocks in the 2:1 ratio.