Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor Q2 result: Profit drops 16.5% to Rs 1,338 cr on weak demand

Hyundai Motor Q2 result: Profit drops 16.5% to Rs 1,338 cr on weak demand

The company's shares fell nearly 3 per cent before recovering to trade down about 1 per cent in late afternoon trading

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor India, the country's No.2 carmaker by market share, reported a 16.5 per cent decline in quarterly profit. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India, the country's No.2 carmaker by market share, reported a 16.5 per cent decline in quarterly profit due to lower domestic sales and as Red Sea disruptions hurt exports, its first earnings report since listing showed on Tuesday.

The company's shares fell nearly 3 per cent before recovering to trade down about 1 per cent in late afternoon trading.

Hyundai, which makes the 'Creta' SUV, said its standalone profit dropped to Rs 1,338 crore ($158.6 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 1,602 crore a year earlier.

Hyundai, whose 15 per cent market share trails only Maruti Suzuki's 41 per cent, said weak demand in India led to a 6 per cent drop in domestic sales, while exports fell 17 per cent due to disruptions around the Red Sea.

 

Houthi rebels have been attacking ships on the Red Sea since late 2023, which has severely hurt global supply chains and trade as vessels are diverted around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

On the domestic front, India's car sales from July to September dropped for the first time in 10 quarters, dragged by poor demand for small cars and slowing growth for some SUV manufacturers, including Hyundai and Maruti.

More From This Section

Unicommerce

Unicommerce to acquire e-commerce technology platform Shipway

Godrej & Boyce

Godrej Industries to buy Savannah Surfactants' food unit for Rs 76 crore

FDI dollar currency cash

Physis Capital raises Rs 150 cr for Rs 400 cr fund, to invest in startups

amazon, Amazon engineer

Amazon launches facility in Bengaluru to train school students in tech

ipo market listing share market

Rosmerta Digital services IPO opens Nov 18, targets raising Rs 206 cr

Last month, Maruti, which mostly sells small cars, reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth in nearly three years.

Hyundai's overall revenue fell 7.5 per cent to Rs 16,961 crore in the quarter as sales volumes, including exports, dropped about 9 per cent in the quarter.

SUV sales, which form about 60 per cent of Hyundai's volumes, dipped 0.5 per cent.

The company, which went public in October following a $3.3 billion IPO that was the country's largest ever, said it expects sustained demand momentum for cars in the mid to long term. ($1 = 84.3800 Indian rupees)

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India shares drop 3% on weak Q2 numbers; profit tanks 16% YoY

Initium, hyundai Initium

Hyundai Motors unveils new hydrogen car in bet on clean fuel's future

Hyundai IPO listing

Analysts' bullish calls offset Hyundai Motor India weak debut; stock up 6%

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor's Q3 operating profit falls 7%; misses analysts' estimates

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India drops 7% in market debut after country's biggest IPO

Topics : Hyundai Motors Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon