Are you a frog, pig, vulture or an ape as a stock market investor?
In a recent tongue-in-cheek report, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) have classified Indian stock market investors into four broad categories – frog, pig, vulture and an ape. READ MORE
9:27 AM
All but pharma, healthcare sectors trading in green
9:24 AM
Broader markets trade higher; Nifty SmallCap up 0.70%
9:23 AM
Heatmap check: Wipro is the top gainer on BSE
9:21 AM
Opening bell: Nifty opens above 23,500
9:20 AM
Opening bell: Sensex above 77,200-mark
9:11 AM
Pre-opening session: Nifty jumps over 100 pts
9:08 AM
Pre-opening session: Sensex eye positive start
9:04 AM
Hyundai Motor IPO: Here are the top 10 biggest IPOs in Indian history
Hyundai Motor India Limited, a subsidiary of South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co., plans to offer approximately 17.5 per cent of its stake in an initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise around $3 billion (approximately Rs 25,000 crore), according to reports. READ MORE
8:56 AM
Market undercurrent remains bullish, says V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services
V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services on Indian stock market:
-- Undercurrent of the market continues to be bullish; Sustained domestic flows principal driver of this rally
-- Fundamental support to the rally from strong economic growth, good corporate earnings
-- Global support from the mother market US, which is setting new records
-- Nifty trading at around 21x FY25 estimated earnings; no room for further sharp rally
-- Liquidity flows may sustain the outperformance of the broader market. But valuation comfort is extremely low
-- Focus on fairly valued large-caps, particularly in the banking, auto, where high valuations can be justified by their growth prospects
8:49 AM
Asian stocks push higher; Australian dollar firm ahead of RBA rate decision
Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of a chorus of Federal Reserve officials due to speak later in the day, while the Australian dollar held steady and domestic shares rose ahead of the country's interest rate decision. READ MORE
8:44 AM
Corporate capex growth slows in FY24 after picking up pace in FY23
After picking up pace in 2022-23 (FY23), growth in capital expenditure (capex) by the corporate sector in capacity expansion and new projects slowed in 2023-24 (FY24). READ MORE
8:43 AM
Net direct tax collections grew 9.8% to Rs 4.62 trillion till mid-June
India’s net direct tax collections for 2024-25 (FY25) grew 9.81 per cent to Rs 4.62 trillion till June 16 of the first quarter over the same period in FY24, officials aware of the figures said. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Suven Pharma, Max Health can rally up to 9%: Angel One
Last week was characterised by a steady climb in Nifty with prices making fresh new highs throughout the week. However, traders found it challenging to trade within the key indices due to sluggish intraday movements. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Gold slips Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,320
The price of 24-carat gold went down by Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also down Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900. READ MORE
Opening Bell, Tuesday, June 18: Equity markets set fresh record highs in early trade on Tuesday amid solid global momentum. The BSE Sensex hit a new lifetime high of 77,327, while the Nifty50 surpassed the 23,500 level to touch an all-time high of 23,574.
The indices gained 300 points and 110 points, respectively. The Sensex surpassed its previous record high of 77,145, while the Nifty50 surpassed 23,490.40.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices were ruling 0.34 per cent and 1 per cent higher, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma was the only trailing index with a 0.08 per cent cut. On the upside, the Nifty Auto index added 0.6 per cent, followed by the Nifty IT (up 0.4 per cent).