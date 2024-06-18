Opening Bell, Tuesday, June 18: Equity markets set fresh record highs in early trade on Tuesday amid solid global momentum. The BSE Sensex hit a new lifetime high of 77,327, while the Nifty50 surpassed the 23,500 level to touch an all-time high of 23,574.

The indices gained 300 points and 110 points, respectively. The Sensex surpassed its previous record high of 77,145, while the Nifty50 surpassed 23,490.40.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices were ruling 0.34 per cent and 1 per cent higher, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma was the only trailing index with a 0.08 per cent cut. On the upside, the Nifty Auto index added 0.6 per cent, followed by the Nifty IT (up 0.4 per cent).