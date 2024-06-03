Stock Market LIVE: Sensex soars 2000pts, Nifty holds 23,100 as exit polls show big win for Modi govt

Stock market LIVE updates on Monday, June 3, 2024: Indian equities hit record highs in opening deals on Monday on the back of exit polls, which indicate a clear victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BSE Sensex zoomed 2,622 points, or 3.5 per cent, to hit new lifetime high of 76,739 levels, while the NSE Nifty50 climbed 807 points to 23,339 levels. The indices were off highs later and quoted at 75,936 (up 2,000 points) and 23,138 (up 610 points), respectively.

All the stocks were in the green on the Sensex led by Power Grid, L&T, NTPC, SBI, Axis Bank, M&M, ICICI Bank, and Ultratech Cement. These stocks were up in the range of 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

In the broader markets, Nifty SmallCap rose 2.73 per cent while MidCap jumped 2.5 per cent. Sectorally, the broad-based rally was led by Nifty PSU Bank index (up 5 per cent), Nifty Realty (4 per cent), and Nifty Bank (3 per cent).