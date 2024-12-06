Stock Market LIVE: Markets open mixed; Sensex opens 100 pts higher at 81,870; Nifty down at 24,700

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, December 6, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened on a mixed note on Friday, ahead of key announcements by the RBI governor. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was at 81,874, higher by 108 points, or 0.13 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,695, down by 12 points, or 0.05 per cent. Even as markets in India have been climbing for the past five consecutive days as foreign institutional investors return to buying ways, coupled with strength in the US markets, market participants here are keenly awaiting key policy announcements and commentary by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, as the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) wraps up its bimonthly meeting today. Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened on a mixed note on Friday, ahead of key announcements by the RBI governor.Even as markets in India have been climbing for the past five consecutive days as foreign institutional investors return to buying ways, coupled with strength in the US markets, market participants here are keenly awaiting key policy announcements and commentary by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, as the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) wraps up its bimonthly meeting today.

READ MORE Despite GDP growth declining to 5.4 per cent in the July–September quarter, the RBI MPC is expected to maintain the current repo rate during its review meeting this week, according to a Business Standard survey of 10 respondents.

Elsewhere, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a strong return to India's debt and equity markets this December, partly reversing two months of consecutive outflows. They have significantly increased their equity holdings, investing nearly Rs 24,500 crore in Indian stocks during the first four trading sessions of December, including Rs 8,540 crore on Thursday alone. READ MORE

Apart from that, Nomura has adopted a cautious but not overly pessimistic stance on Asia's equities for 2025. India is one of its top overweight positions in the Asia ex-Japan basket, despite near-term risks of valuation de-rating. The brokerage is also overweight on Malaysia, neutral on China, Indonesia, and Singapore, and underweight on Thailand, the Philippines, and South Korea. READ MORE

READ MORE Separately, the recent Bitcoin rally, which saw the cryptocurrency surge past the $100,000 mark on Thursday, is drawing Indian investors in droves.

In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 erased their early losses to extend their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. The Sensex settled 809.53 points or 1 per cent higher at 81,765.86, trading in the range of 82,317.74-80,467.37.

The NSE Nifty50 ended at 24,708.40, up 240.95 points or 0.98 per cent. Nifty50 scaled a day's high of 24,857.75 during intra-day trade, while the day's low was seen at 24,295.55.

Broader markets also joined the rally, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices closing higher by 0.57 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively.

IT stocks stole the show, with the Nifty IT index settling higher by 1.95 per cent, led by TCS, Infosys, and LTIMindtree. The index scaled a fresh 52-week high of 45,027.95 during the intra-day trade. Other sectoral indices also ended with gains, barring the Nifty PSU Bank and Realty index.

However, benchmark equity indices on Wall Street dipped overnight, a day after all three major US stock indices closed at record highs, helped by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that policymakers could potentially be a little more cautious in cutting rates further. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.55 per cent, to 44,765, the S&P 500 dropped 0.19 per cent, to 6,075 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.18 per cent, to 19,700.

That apart, the closely watched US ISM survey showed services sector activity slowed in November after posting big gains in recent months. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were little changed as investors digested slightly higher jobless claims data. European stocks closed at a more than one-month high on Thursday.

Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Friday, tacking the lower overnight close on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.83 per cent, while the Topix was lower by 0.62 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down by 0.86 per cent, and the Kosdaq had shed more than 3 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was behind by 0.57 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was higher by 0.21 per cent, and the CSI 300 was 0.13 per cent higher, while the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.16 per cent.

(WIth inputes from Reuters.)