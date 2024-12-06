Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: Markets open mixed; Sensex opens 100 pts higher at 81,870; Nifty down at 24,700

Markets Live: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were mixed at open on Friday, ahead of key announcements by the RBI governor today

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 8,539.91 crore in the previous trading session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,303.64 crore on Thursday, December 5

Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia & EM Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley on India markets

Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia & EM Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley on India markets

Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia & EM Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley on India markets

Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia & EM Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley on India markets

Bank, IT, metal and realty indices trade in red on sectoral front

Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia & EM Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley on CNBC TV18

BSE Midcap and Smallcap in green

TCS, Tata Motors, L&T among top losers on Sensex

Sensex opens flat below 82,000 level

Nifty opens flat with a negative bias above 24,700

Rupee opens at Rs 84.56 against US dollar

Sensex gainers and losers in pre open

Nifty above 24,700 in the pre open

Sensex rises over 200 pts in pre open

India's growth offers great opportunities to US investors: KV Subramanian

Markets Today: RBI Policy, FIIs, Sensex, GIFT Nifty; Ganesh Infraworld IPO

Bitcoin at $100,000: Milestone likely to boost Indian investors' rush

Foreign investors turn net buyers in second half of November, shows data

Green shoots: FPIs back in droves in Dec, fuelling equity and debt rally

Sebi proposes converting ITM options into futures one day before expiry

RBI likely to ease through liquidity if not rates, say analysts

RBI Monetary Policy: Date, time, & where to watch Shaktikanta Das live

Sebi bars Mishtann Foods from raising public funds for seven years

Nykaa Fashion's CEO Nihir Parikh quits company with immediate effect

Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 2,000 cr from Vodafone Group

Overbearing secondary market: Time for business channels to refocus

Q2 current account deficit to widen to 7 quarter high of 1.6%: Report

Nomura cautious, but not overly pessimistic on Asia's equities in 2025

Vi, Canara Bank, rate sensitives, Nykaa, RITES in focus

Nifty Energy poised for breakout; FMCG has limited upside: Ravi Nathani

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread strategy on Lupin

Asian markets are trading mixed

US markets closed lower on Thursday

Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia & EM Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley on India markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jonathan Garner of Morgan Stanley, says markets are eposed to sectors like autos and semiconductors globally, where there's a slowdown underway. They're likely more pressured and starting to underperform.

I wouldn't be alarmed on the situation in India; it looks good to us.

Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia & EM Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley on India markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jonathan Garner of Morgan Stanley, says Relatively little expectation from RBI, maybe 50 bps of rates. 

Growth numbers India is still producing are still the best in the world among major economies. 

Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia & EM Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley on India markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jonathan Garner of Morgan Stanley, says US rates environment is softening. Monetary side is not as important as the Fiscal spending side. 

The underlying consumer and industrial investment cycle is also intact, which is in contrast to China.

Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia & EM Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley on India markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jonathan Garner of Morgan Stanley, says now we're saying is the early signs of a pick up. Government fiscal spending will come to the fore again. 

We're optimistic that in the H1CY2025, we'll see a pick up. We're above consensus on earnings growth, as earnings estimates have come down, but we think earnigns growth comes back up again.

We've 93,000 target for Sensex for December 2025, which means it's got more upside.
 

Bank, IT, metal and realty indices trade in red on sectoral front

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Expect for Bank, IT, metal, and realty indices all sectoral indices traded in green on NSE. 

Nifty

Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia & EM Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley on CNBC TV18

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jonathan Garner of Morgan Stanley on India markets, says remain overweight on India. We are in a secular bull market. We have a cyclical slowdown, and the debate with investors is when will growth pick up again.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap in green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broder merket indices BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded in green.

TCS, Tata Motors, L&T among top losers on Sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here is a look at Sensex's gainers and losers 
Sensex

Sensex opens flat below 82,000 level

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened flat with a negative bias below 82,000-mark.

Sensex



Nifty opens flat with a negative bias above 24,700

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty opened flat with a negative bias above 24,700

Nifty



Rupee opens at Rs 84.56 against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opened 10 paise higher at Rs 84.64 against US dollars.

Sensex gainers and losers in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, M&m among top gainers on Sensex. Here's a heatmap 

Sensex

Nifty above 24,700 in the pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty was flat with a positive bias above 24,700-mark in the pre opening session.

Nifty





Sensex rises over 200 pts in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex rose over 200 points in the pre opening session above 82,000-level.

Sensex

Donald Trump's plan to impose 10% tariff on China has $64 bn import hole

Stock Market LIVE Updates: President-elect Donald Trump has promised to impose 10 per cent tariffs on all imports from China as soon as he takes office next month.
 
But that might be difficult to achieve fully because tens of billions of dollars worth of goods will probably escape those import taxes due to loopholes and undercounting of how much is actually arriving from China. READ MORE
 
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, December 6, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened on a mixed note on Friday, ahead of key announcements by the RBI governor.
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was at 81,874, higher by 108 points, or 0.13 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,695, down by 12 points, or 0.05 per cent.
  Even as markets in India have been climbing for the past five consecutive days as foreign institutional investors return to buying ways, coupled with strength in the US markets, market participants here are keenly awaiting key policy announcements and commentary by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, as the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) wraps up its bimonthly meeting today.
  
Despite GDP growth declining to 5.4 per cent in the July–September quarter, the RBI MPC is expected to maintain the current repo rate during its review meeting this week, according to a Business Standard survey of 10 respondents. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a strong return to India’s debt and equity markets this December, partly reversing two months of consecutive outflows. They have significantly increased their equity holdings, investing nearly Rs 24,500 crore in Indian stocks during the first four trading sessions of December, including Rs 8,540 crore on Thursday alone. READ MORE
  Apart from that, Nomura has adopted a cautious but not overly pessimistic stance on Asia's equities for 2025. India is one of its top overweight positions in the Asia ex-Japan basket, despite near-term risks of valuation de-rating. The brokerage is also overweight on Malaysia, neutral on China, Indonesia, and Singapore, and underweight on Thailand, the Philippines, and South Korea. READ MORE
 
Separately, the recent Bitcoin rally, which saw the cryptocurrency surge past the $100,000 mark on Thursday, is drawing Indian investors in droves. READ MORE
  In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 erased their early losses to extend their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. The Sensex settled 809.53 points or 1 per cent higher at 81,765.86, trading in the range of 82,317.74-80,467.37. 
  The NSE Nifty50 ended at 24,708.40, up 240.95 points or 0.98 per cent. Nifty50 scaled a day's high of 24,857.75 during intra-day trade, while the day's low was seen at 24,295.55. 
  Broader markets also joined the rally, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices closing higher by 0.57 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively. 
  IT stocks stole the show, with the Nifty IT index settling higher by 1.95 per cent, led by TCS, Infosys, and LTIMindtree. The index scaled a fresh 52-week high of 45,027.95 during the intra-day trade. Other sectoral indices also ended with gains, barring the Nifty PSU Bank and Realty index.
  However, benchmark equity indices on Wall Street dipped overnight, a day after all three major US stock indices closed at record highs, helped by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that policymakers could potentially be a little more cautious in cutting rates further. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.55 per cent, to 44,765, the S&P 500 dropped 0.19 per cent, to 6,075 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.18 per cent, to 19,700.
  That apart, the closely watched US ISM survey showed services sector activity slowed in November after posting big gains in recent months. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were little changed as investors digested slightly higher jobless claims data. European stocks closed at a more than one-month high on Thursday.
  Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Friday, tacking the lower overnight close on Wall Street.
  Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.83 per cent, while the Topix was lower by 0.62 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down by 0.86 per cent, and the Kosdaq had shed more than 3 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was behind by 0.57 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was higher by 0.21 per cent, and the CSI 300 was 0.13 per cent higher, while the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.16 per cent.
  (WIth inputes from Reuters.)

