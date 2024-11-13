Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Expecting very solid growth for next 3-5 years: Swiggy CEO Majety

Expecting very solid growth for next 3-5 years: Swiggy CEO Majety

The company which made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday said it has doubled the categories for quick commerce

Sriharsha Majety, Swiggi

Mumbai: Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy Limited, speaks at the Swiggy bell ringing listing ceremony, at the National Stock Excgange, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy on Wednesday said it is expecting "very solid" growth in the next 3-5 years and plans to expand its geographical footprint and stores network for Instamart business.

The company which made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday said it has doubled the categories for quick commerce in the last 12 months.

"We are expecting very solid growth for the next 3-5 years. We are expanding our geographical footprint, stores network for Instamart business," Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said post the listing ceremony.

Swiggy listed at Rs 412, reflecting a jump of 5.64 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it surged 15.12 per cent to Rs 449 apiece.

 

The Rs 11,327-crore initial public offer of Swiggy got fully subscribed on the final day of the share sale on Friday, ending with 3.59 times subscription. The initial share sale had a price range of Rs 371-390 a share.

The company's IPO (Initial Public Offering) had a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore, along with an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of Rs 6,828 crore.

More From This Section

AI

Kovai.co acquires Bengaluru-based SaaS company Floik to boost AI capability

Reliance Power

Reliance Power posts Rs 2,878 cr profit in Q2, income dips to Rs 1,962.7 cr

Centro, Reliance Centro

Reliance Retail shuts down Centro locations to focus on in-house brands

Byju's

Byju's US units wrongly stripped of education app, says federal judge

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals arm TCEL plans to invest Rs 655 cr in new UK facility

Going by the draft papers, the company plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue for investing in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion; and debt payment; and funds will also be allocated for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

Majety further noted that the company will continue to invest in various categories.

He also said that Instamart's average delivery time has reduced over time in big cities, adding, "our delivery time has reduced from 17 minutes to 12 minutes." Swiggy plans to open bigger dark stores in size as much as 8,000-10,000 sq ft, he said.

On the reported CCI probe against food delivery platforms including Swiggy for anti-competition practices, Majety said, "we are following laws and practices with complete compliance."  A Competition Commission probe has found that food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy indulged in unfair business practices, including alleged preferential treatment to some restaurant partners, according to sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sriharsha Majety, Swiggi

Swiggy's Sriharsha Majety recounts journey in rare appearance at IPO debut

Swiggi

​Analysts prefer Swiggy over Zomato for the long term; here's why

Quick commerce

Swiggy enters Rs 1 trn market-cap club on debut; up 15% over issue price

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Swiggy shares make positive debut on bourses; list at 8% premium on NSE

Swiggy

Swiggy's IPO debut tests demand for rapid-delivery firms in India

Topics : Swiggy Swiggy funding Food delivery online food delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon