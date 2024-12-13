Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 80 pts lower at 81,200 in pre-open; Nifty at 24,500; JSW Steel drags

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, December 13, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were lower at pre-open on Friday, following the lower overnight close on Wall Street. At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was 77.51 points, or 0.10 per cent lower at 81,212.45, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,499,25, down 49.45 points, or 0.2 per cent. Markets in India are likely to continue treading cautiously, driven by the lower overnight close on the Wall Street, ahead of the crucial Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on December 17 and 18. Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were lower at pre-open on Friday, following the lower overnight close on Wall Street.Markets in India are likely to continue treading cautiously, driven by the lower overnight close on the Wall Street, ahead of the crucial Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on December 17 and 18.

However, the lower November month retail inflation print, and higher index of industrial production reading for October may provide some support to the markets.

With the slowdown in food prices and a high base, which is favourable, India's retail inflation rate fell within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) tolerance band at 5.48 per cent in November, from a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October, raising hopes of a much anticipated policy rate cut in the February review. Separately, industrial production appears to be on the rebound. The index of industrial production (IIP) grew 3.5 per cent in October from 3.1 per cent in September.

In the markets, meanwhile, following a sharp fall that took most frontline indices, especially the mid-and small-caps in a 'correction' phase with a drop of over 10 per cent from peak levels, December month has been good thus far for the markets.

Moreover, the year 2024 was a roller-coaster ride for Indian stock markets, marked by volatility. Yet public sector banks (PSBs) enjoyed a smoother ride. According to ACE Equity data, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty PSU Bank Index surged 24.08 per cent on the NSE in 2024 (until December 11).

In other news, fresh issuances in the equity market cornered the bulk of the mutual fund's (MF) equity investments in November. Swiggy and NTPC Green--which made their market debuts last month--along with Zomato dominated the MFs equity buy chart, cornering a cumulative investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

But looking at the exuberance in the primary markets for small and medium enterprises (SME), markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to tighten rules around SMEs initial public offerings (IPOs) and widen the definition of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI). The decisions are likely at the board meeting on December 18, informed sources.

Moreover, whole-time member (WTM) of Sebi, Ananth Narayan, said on Thursday that the market regulator is working to reduce cash equivalent collateral of over Rs 4.5 trillion placed with stock brokers, custodians, clearing corporations, and other market intermediaries as float, to mitigate risk and bring transparency.

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had ended Thursday’s trading session in negative territory. The 30-share Sensex shed 236.18 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 81,289.96, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,548.70, down 93.10 points or 0.38 per cent from its previous close. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended lower by 0.46 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

Among the sectoral indices, only Nifty IT and Metal indices eked out gains of up to 0.77 per cent. Nifty FMCG was the top laggard among the sectors, ending down by 1.09 per cent.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were lower, with Chinese stocks leading losses.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.39 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.94 per cent. The Shanghai Composite was lower by 1.11 per cent.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.16 per cent, while the broad-based Topix saw a smaller loss of 1.12 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi was 0.1 per cent down, but the small-cap Kosdaq was 0.8 per cent above the flatline. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.69 per cent.

Wall Street pulled back on Thursday as investors evaluated key economic indicators ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week. A Thursday Labor Department report showed US producer prices rose more than forecast in November, though a moderation in service costs pointed to a continuation of the broader disinflationary trend.

Initial claims for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly climbed last week, raising concerns about labor-market resilience.

Trader bets on the cut next week stand at over 98 per cent, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. However, they indicate expectations of a pause in January after several Fed officials last week urged caution over the pace of monetary policy easing as the economy remained resilient.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.44 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 43,914.12, the S&P 500 lost 32.94 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 6,051.25 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 132.05 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 19,902.84.

Megacap and growth stocks exhibited mixed results, with Nvidia declining 1.4 per cent, while Microsoft gained 0.1 per cent.

European stocks settled lower on Thursday, after the European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected, and left the door open for further easing to support a struggling economy amid heightened political risks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed a choppy session down by 0.1 per cent, although rate-sensitive eurozone bank shares edged up 0.3 per cent.

The ECB lowered interest rates for the fourth time this year as inflation worries have diminished, shifting the debate to whether the cuts are fast enough to support a stagnant economy that is also at risk of a fresh trade war with the US.

