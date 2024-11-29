Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints flat start; Enviro Infra to list; Asian shares down

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, November 29, 2024: Benchmark equity indices are likely to start Friday's trading session on a quiet note indicates the GIFT Nifty futures, which were seen hovering around the previous day's close. Following yesterday's sharp sell-off, investors are likely to remain nimble footed in today's trading session, with focus on GDP numbers and Asian markets. On Thursday, the Sensex and the Nifty dipped up to 1.5 per cent each amid the monthly F&O expiry and concerns following a wide-spread attack by Russia on Ukraine energy-related infrastructure. Another worrying factor for the markets will be the resumption of selling by foreign investors after a brief 2-day net buying. According to data available on the Sebi website, FIIs net sold stocks worth Rs 11,756.25 crore on November 28, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers of shares to the tune of Rs 8,718.30 crore. On Friday, among individual stocks, shares of Adani Group of companies are likely to remain in focus after Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) reaffirmed its support for the Adani Group, saying its outlook on investments in the group remains unchanged despite the US indictment charges. That apart shares of Adani Green, Angel One, BSE, Delhivery, DMart, Jio Financial Services, LIC India, Lodha, Nykaa, Paytm, PF Fintech, SJVN and Zomato among 45 others may also witness keen investor interest as these stock start trading in the futures & options segment from today onwards. New rules of the game The BSE has announced change in the expiry day for its key weekly and monthly derivatives contracts - Sensex, Bankex and Sensex 50 - from Friday to Tuesday. The changes will come into effect from January 1, 2025. As per the existing schedule, the Sensex contracts will expire for the November series today. Further, in a a major overhaul for the markets, Sebi has proposed to impleted interoperability of stock exchanges across segments, including cash, derivatives, currency, and interest rate derivatives from April 1, 2025 onwards. IPO Updates In the primary market, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO (Mainline) and Lamosaic India IPO (SME) will list on the bourses on Friday. As of Thursday, Enviro Infra Engineers commanded a premium in excess of 30 per cent in the grey market. READ MORE Among others, subscription remains open for Suraksha Diagnostic (Mainline), Ganesh Infraworld (SME), Agarwal Toughened Glass India (SME), Abha Power and Steel (SME) and Apex Ecotech (SME) IPOs. Rajputana Biodiesel IPO (SME) will have its allotment finalised today. Global Markets Asian shares slipped on Friday while the yen was aiming for its best week in four months as strong local inflation data had traders favouring an imminent rate hike from the Bank of Japan. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.7 per cent as the yen surged after Tokyo's inflation data. Data showed core consumer prices in Japan's capital accelerated in November and stayed above the central bank's 2 per cent target in a sign of broadening price pressure. The dollar fell 0.9 per cent to 150.17 yen, bringing its weekly loss to 3 per cent, the biggest since late July. Elsewhere in Asia, Kospi, in particular, had plunged 1.7 per cent. Taiwan and Hang Seng were down around 0.3 per cent each, while China's Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.2 per cent. On Thursday, the US markets were shut for trading on account of Thanksgiving holiday; tonight the market will be open for turncated trading session. Among commodities, oil prices ticked up after Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah traded accusations that their ceasefire had been violated, and as Israeli tanks fired on south Lebanon. OPEC+ also delayed by a few days a meeting likely to extend production cuts. (With Inputs from Reuters)