Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints flat start; Enviro Infra to list; Asian shares down
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints flat start; Enviro Infra to list; Asian shares down

Stock Market LIVE: Angel One, Adani Green, BSE, Delhivery, Jio Financial, LIC, Lodha, Nykaa, Paytm, PF Fintech, SJVN and Zomato among 45 new stocks to start trading in the F&O segment from today.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Stock Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty to seek direction from Asian peers on Friday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 8:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's gig economy may add 90 million jobs, contribute 1.25% to GDP

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Bankex, and Sensex 50 expiry days to change from 1 January 2025

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japanese banks stick with Adani while Jefferies, Barclays review ties

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Finance Ministry likely to end windfall tax as oil prices stabilise

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: EPFO considering removing 12% ceiling on employees' contribution to EPS

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manufacturing underperformed amid rise in multi-plants: Arvind Subramanian

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Outlook on Adani investments unchanged amid indictment: Abu Dhabi's IHC

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fitch revises outlook on Azure Power Energy to negative; affirms 'B' rating

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: CarDekho Group's net revenue increases 54% to Rs 2,074 crore in FY24

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL arm acquires 21% stake in US-based Wavetech Helium for $12 million

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amazon India's first-ever Black Friday event to go live on November 29

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal declares a price war in e-scooters

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India will have more than two major airlines: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: No discussion yet on investments by Tesla, Starlink in India, says Goyal

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Supply disruptions to hit production and deliveries in 2024, says Audi India

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: We open 65,000 savings accounts a day, says SBI Chairman CS Setty

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rewriting maritime map: Centre charts course for broader ship ownership

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI's business may hit Rs 100 trillion in FY26, says Chairman CS Setty

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI, PC Jeweller, and Adani Group shares among top stocks to track on Nov 29

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Sec's Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread strategy on L&T Fin

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ravi Nathani decodes trading strategies on Nifty metal, consumption

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will Enviro Infra engineers IPO list with bang? GMP up 33%, Experts weigh

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: GDP; Sensex, Bankex new expiry day; Enviro Infra IPO listing

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street remained closed on Thursday on account of Thanksgiving day

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets trade lower

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's gig economy may add 90 million jobs, contribute 1.25% to GDP

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The gig economy market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent to reach a gross volume of $455 billion by 2024, according to a white paper by the Forum for Progressive Gig Workers. Its contribution to India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to be substantial, with the potential to add 1.25 per cent to GDP by 2030, and create 90 million jobs in the long term. The gig economy supports sectors such as e-commerce, transportation, and delivery services, among others. READ MORE
 

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Bankex, and Sensex 50 expiry days to change from 1 January 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The expiry days of Sensex, Bankex and Sensex 50 will get revised from January 1, 2025, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said in a circular on Thursday. The weekly contracts of Sensex will expiry on Tuesday of every week instead of Fridays, the BSE said. Meanwhile, the monthly contracts of Sensex, Bankex and Sensex 50 will expire on the last Tuesday of every month, the exchange added. READ MORE

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japanese banks stick with Adani while Jefferies, Barclays review ties

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s biggest banks plan to maintain ties to billionaire Gautam Adani despite US bribery charges, even as other global firms including Barclays Plc are reassessing their exposure to the Indian conglomerate. READ MORE
 

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Finance Ministry likely to end windfall tax as oil prices stabilise

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Finance (FinMin) is reconsidering the windfall tax on the export of petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) as global crude oil prices have stabilised, a senior government official said speaking on the condition of anonymity. READ MORE
 

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: EPFO considering removing 12% ceiling on employees' contribution to EPS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a bid to enable subscribers with basic pay up to Rs 15,000 to earn a higher pension and build a bigger corpus, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is considering to do away with the 12 per cent ceiling that is currently applicable on members’ contribution to the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS), while keeping the employer’s share of 12 per cent unchanged, official sources familiar with the development said. READ MORE
 

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manufacturing underperformed amid rise in multi-plants: Arvind Subramanian

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Former chief economic advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian in his latest paper on Thursday highlighted the underperformance of the Indian manufacturing sector due to the rise in multi-plants, where a firm sets up multiple production facilities within a state. READ MORE
 

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Outlook on Adani investments unchanged amid indictment: Abu Dhabi's IHC

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC), one of the largest sovereign funds that manages assets close to $100 billion, has reaffirmed its support to the Adani Group, saying its outlook on investments in the group remains unchanged despite the US indictment of the conglomerate's founder chairman Gautam Adani. READ MORE
 

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fitch revises outlook on Azure Power Energy to negative; affirms 'B' rating

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Azure Power Energy Ltd's US dollar bond from “Stable” to “Negative” while affirming the rating at 'B'. This follows the bribery and corruption investigation under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The rating action also factors in the indictment of certain former board members and former executives of Azure Power Global Limited (AGPL) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice. READ MORE
 

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty (up 7 points, 24,127) signals a cautious Nifty, weighed down by factors like Trump's tariff threats, persistent US inflation, and uncertainty over the Fed’s rate policy, despite solid US economic momentum and improving consumer sentiment. Nifty’s technicals still reflect weak buyer interest. As Dalal Street enters the first day of December’s F&O series, stock-specific action is set to dominate, with NSE introducing 45 new stocks in F&O across sectors such as finance, technology, and renewable energy. Notable additions include Indian Bank, Union Bank, LIC, Cyient, KPIT Technologies, Adani Green Energy, DMart, and Zomato. Key trades include buying Nifty around 23,600–23,750 with targets up to 25,100, and selling Bank Nifty at CMP with targets down to 50,900.

Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: CarDekho Group's net revenue increases 54% to Rs 2,074 crore in FY24

Stock Market LIVE Updates: CarDekho Group, the auto-tech and fintech solution provider, recorded a net revenue of Rs 2,074 crore in FY24, a 54 per cent growth year-on-year from Rs 1,347 crore in FY23. The group said its diversified portfolio outpaced industry growth rates, with the overall growth largely powered by the strong performance of its insuretech arm, InsuranceDekho, and fintech platform, Rupyy. READ MORE
 

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL arm acquires 21% stake in US-based Wavetech Helium for $12 million

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A US subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) has picked up a 21 per cent stake in US-based Wavetech Helium, Inc. (WHI), marking the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s expansion in the helium segment which has a significantly lower carbon footprint. READ MORE
 

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amazon India's first-ever Black Friday event to go live on November 29

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amazon India has announced its inaugural Black Friday event, running from November 29 to December 2. A hugely celebrated event globally, Amazon India’s first-ever Black Friday event will feature deals on brands including Apple, Samsung, Sony, Nike, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Panasonic, Jean Paul, Dabur, LG, ALDO, Swarovski, and more across electronics, appliances, fashion, and beauty categories. READ MORE
 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal declares a price war in e-scooters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, Ola Electric’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced two electric scooters — Ola S1Z and Gig — starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 39,999. This is the cheapest Ola e-scooter since it entered the market. READ MORE
 

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India will have more than two major airlines: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aviation in India is undergoing a phase of consolidation and stability and as it becomes more profitable, it will “certainly” have more than two major airlines in “due course”, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Thursday said. READ MORE
 

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: No discussion yet on investments by Tesla, Starlink in India, says Goyal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that no discussion has taken place with regard to investments by American tech billionaire Elon Musk-owned Tesla and Starlink. Goyal, who was addressing a press conference here in the Capital, stated that as both issues were handled by different ministries, he had no personal knowledge of what was happening. READ MORE
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, November 29, 2024: Benchmark equity indices are likely to start Friday's trading session on a quiet note indicates the GIFT Nifty futures, which were seen hovering around the previous day's close.  Following yesterday's sharp sell-off, investors are likely to remain nimble footed in today's trading session, with focus on GDP numbers and Asian markets. On Thursday, the Sensex and the Nifty dipped up to 1.5 per cent each amid the monthly F&O expiry and concerns following a wide-spread attack by Russia on Ukraine energy-related infrastructure.  Another worrying factor for the markets will be the resumption of selling by foreign investors after a brief 2-day net buying. According to data available on the Sebi website, FIIs net sold stocks worth Rs 11,756.25 crore on November 28, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers of shares to the tune of Rs 8,718.30 crore.  On Friday, among individual stocks, shares of Adani Group of companies are likely to remain in focus after Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) reaffirmed its support for the Adani Group, saying its outlook on investments in the group remains unchanged despite the US indictment charges.  That apart shares of Adani Green, Angel One, BSE, Delhivery, DMart, Jio Financial Services, LIC India, Lodha, Nykaa, Paytm, PF Fintech, SJVN and Zomato among 45 others may also witness keen investor interest as these stock start trading in the futures & options segment from today onwards.  New rules of the game  The BSE has announced change in the expiry day for its key weekly and monthly derivatives contracts - Sensex, Bankex and Sensex 50 - from Friday to Tuesday. The changes will come into effect from January 1, 2025. As per the existing schedule, the Sensex contracts will expire for the November series today.  Further, in a a major overhaul for the markets, Sebi has proposed to impleted interoperability of stock exchanges across segments, including cash, derivatives, currency, and interest rate derivatives from April 1, 2025 onwards.  IPO Updates  In the primary market, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO (Mainline) and Lamosaic India IPO (SME) will list on the bourses on Friday. As of Thursday, Enviro Infra Engineers commanded a premium in excess of 30 per cent in the grey market. READ MORE  Among others, subscription remains open for Suraksha Diagnostic (Mainline), Ganesh Infraworld (SME), Agarwal Toughened Glass India (SME), Abha Power and Steel (SME) and Apex Ecotech (SME) IPOs.  Rajputana Biodiesel IPO (SME) will have its allotment finalised today.  Global Markets  Asian shares slipped on Friday while the yen was aiming for its best week in four months as strong local inflation data had traders favouring an imminent rate hike from the Bank of Japan.  Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.7 per cent as the yen surged after Tokyo's inflation data. Data showed core consumer prices in Japan's capital accelerated in November and stayed above the central bank's 2 per cent target in a sign of broadening price pressure. The dollar fell 0.9 per cent to 150.17 yen, bringing its weekly loss to 3 per cent, the biggest since late July.  Elsewhere in Asia, Kospi, in particular, had plunged 1.7 per cent. Taiwan and Hang Seng were down around 0.3 per cent each, while China's Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.2 per cent.  On Thursday, the US markets were shut for trading on account of Thanksgiving holiday;  tonight the market will be open for turncated trading session.  Among commodities, oil prices ticked up after Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah traded accusations that their ceasefire had been violated, and as Israeli tanks fired on south Lebanon.  OPEC+ also delayed by a few days a meeting likely to extend production cuts.  (With Inputs from Reuters)       

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKETS LIVEMARKET LIVEstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNSE Niftysensex nifty

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story